Well Abandonment Services Market to grow by USD 1,522.38 million from 2022 to 2027|Maturing oil and gas fields is one of the maket drivers - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --The well abandonment services market is set to grow by USD 1,522.38 million from 2022 to 2027, progressing at a CAGR of 6.37% during the forecast period. Discover Oil and Gas Equipment and Services industry potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in Technavio reports. View Sample Report!

The well abandonment services market covers the following areas:

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Well Abandonment Services Market 2023-2027

Vendor Landscape

The well abandonment services market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Some vendors who are experts in the process industry are trying to increase their presence and market share by horizontally integrating with system integrators. End-users in discrete industries rely on their experiences from past purchases, based on which they maintain future relationships with vendors. This enables global and established RPA vendors to dominate the local and regional vendors in terms of quality, durability, reliability, and technological innovations. Hence, the competition among the vendors in the global RPA market is expected to intensify during the forecast period.

Acteon Group Ltd - The company offers well-abandonment services such as well plug and abandonment.

The company offers well-abandonment services such as well plug and abandonment. A Plus Well Service Inc. - The company offers well abandonment services such as plug and abandonment alongside products such as Double Derrick Rigs.

The company offers well abandonment services such as plug and abandonment alongside products such as Double Derrick Rigs. Acona - The company offers well abandonment services such as well management and engineering.

For the market's vendor landscape highlights with a comprehensive list of vendors and their offerings - View Sample in a minutes

Well Abandonment Services Market - Market Segmentation

This report extensively covers market segmentation by application (offshore and onshore), type (permanent and temporary), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market share growth by the offshore segment will be significant during the forecast period. Due to the high costs associated with offshore operations owing to the highly complex and harsh environment and the need for more equipment, the well abandonment services market in offshore locations accounted for the largest share in 2022. Globally, the segment is anticipated to grow significantly due to the multiple mature offshore oil and gas wells in many areas, particularly in the GoM and the North Sea. Well abandonment is typically conducted using a drilling rig. Nevertheless, technologies have advanced to the extent where well abandonment can be done without using rigs. The growth of this segment is majorly attributed to the rising adoption of the well abandonment services market by residential consumers, which is driven by changing lifestyles and a growing preference for comfort.

Well Abandonment Services Market - Regional Market Outlook

Europe is estimated to account for 47% of the market growth during the forecast period. Our analysts have elaborately explained the regional trends and drivers that shape the market during the forecast period. The major countries contributing to the well-abandonment services market in Europe were the UK, Norway, and Denmark. Decommissioning opportunities in Europe are extensive due to the rising number of mature offshore oil and gas fields in the North Sea and the strict regulatory environment in major oil and gas-producing countries of the region, such as the UK and Norway. Multiple maturing assets in the UK Continental Shelf (UKCS) are at the end of their productive lives, which is likely to fuel the demand for well abandonment services in the region. Many oil and gas wells are likely to be decommissioned during the forecast period.

View Sample Report in minutes for more highlights into the market segments.

Companies Mentioned

A&T Well and Pump

A Plus Well Service Inc.

Acona

Acteon Group Ltd.

AGR Holdco Ltd.

BiSN Oil Tools Ltd.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd.

Coretrax Ltd.

Dan Wood Co.

Expro Group Holdings NV

Halliburton Co.

M and W Drilling LLC

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc.

Oceaneering International Inc.

Petrofac Ltd.

Proserv UK Ltd.

Schlumberger Ltd.

TechnipFMC plc

Weatherford International Plc

Well Engineering Partners (WEP) BV.

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - buy the report!

Well Abandonment Services Market - Market Dynamics

Major Driver

Maturing oil and gas fields are the major factor notably driving the well abandonment services market growth. The major factor attributed to the decline in the production of crude oil or natural gas from the producing well when the well reaches the end of its economic life is the need for the abandonment of oil and gas fields. Moreover, when oil or gas production drops to a level below the well's operational costs, and the revenue generated through the sale of the crude oil/natural gas is low, the oil/gas well becomes a liability for operators, as it is no more economically feasible to continue with the operations. In different stages, oil and gas well decommissioning is performed, such as platform preparation, well plugging and abandonment, conductor removal, mobilization/demobilization, and platform removal. It is a part of the well decommissioning process. The upsurge in the number of aging oil fields is likely to augment well-decommissioning activities, which, in turn, will fuel the growth of the global well abandonment services market during the forecast period.

Major Trend

Technological advances in well abandonment techniques are an emerging trend shaping the well abandonment services market growth. In the oil and gas industry, well-decommissioning is an increasingly important activity. Oil and gas companies have invested significantly in technologies that could decrease the time and cost of these essential operations. For instance, operators in the GoM and the North Sea are increasingly emphasizing offshore oil and gas well decommissioning owing to the growing stringent regulations and the increasing associated costs of maintaining and operating aging oil and gas platforms. However, ringless well abandonment is highly cost-effective and is applicable to a wide range of oil wells. The technique complies with the most well-abandonment conditions, along with a minimum footprint and quick project delivery. Numerous new advanced technological developments are also emerging, which lower costs and enhance project efficiency. Technological innovation in well-decommissioning techniques is likely to drive the growth of the market. The extensive use of such advanced technology is likely to fuel the global well abandonment services market during the forecast period.

Significant Challenge

The high costs associated with well abandonment projects are a major challenge hindering market growth. A well is regarded as mature when the operating cost surpasses the revenue generated from producing crude oil or natural gas. The weight of the materials that are required to be removed is one of the significant factors on which the cost of the well abandonment project depends during the well abandonment. To assure maximum reduction in the operational costs associated while decommissioning an oil field, the primary emphasis should be on the disconnection and removal of equipment and machinery, as they contribute to the majority of the project cost. Due to changes in material/equipment condition, estimated risks, loss of key personnel, market volatility, supply chain inflation, industry experience, information management systems, and technical data, well abandonment costs significantly fluctuate. The costs of offshore well abandonment projects are comparatively higher than those of onshore projects. Thus, the high costs associated with decommissioning projects translate into high costs for well abandonment, which is likely to have a negative impact on the growth of the well abandonment services market during the forecast period.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.



Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The retail oil and gas logistics market share is expected to increase by USD 1.20 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.1%. This report extensively covers retail oil and gas logistics market segmentation by mode of transportation (railroad transportation and tanker trucks transportation) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America). The shifting freight from over-the-road to intermodal transportation is one of the major drivers impacting the retail oil and gas logistics market growth

Based on Technavio's market sizing methodology, the oilwell spacer fluids market size is predicted to surge to USD 136.26 million from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 6.47%. This report further entails oilwell spacer fluids market segmentations, including application(Onshore and offshore)and geography(North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The benefits of oilwell spacer fluids are one of the key drivers fueling the oilwell spacer fluids market growth.

Well Abandonment Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.37% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,522.38 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 4.43 Regional analysis Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, APAC, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 47% Key countries US, Saudi Arabia, China, UK, and Norway Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled A&T Well and Pump, A Plus Well Service Inc., Acona, Acteon Group Ltd., AGR Holdco Ltd., BiSN Oil Tools Ltd., Calfrac Well Services Ltd., Coretrax Ltd., Dan Wood Co., Expro Group Holdings NV, Halliburton Co., M and W Drilling LLC, NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc., Oceaneering International Inc., Petrofac Ltd., Proserv UK Ltd., Schlumberger Ltd., TechnipFMC plc, Weatherford International Plc, and Well Engineering Partners (WEP) BV. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global well abandonment services market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global well abandonment services market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 Offshore - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Offshore - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Offshore - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Offshore - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Offshore - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Onshore - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Onshore - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Onshore - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Onshore - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Onshore - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Type

7.3 Permanent - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Permanent - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Permanent - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Permanent - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Permanent - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Temporary - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Temporary - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Temporary - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Temporary - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Temporary - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 55: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 56: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 57: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 59: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 61: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 62: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 64: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 65: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 81: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 83: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 85: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 87: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Norway - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on Norway - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Norway - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Norway - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Norway - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Saudi Arabia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on Saudi Arabia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Saudi Arabia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on Saudi Arabia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Saudi Arabia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 101: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 102: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 103: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 104: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 105: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 106: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 107: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 A Plus Well Service Inc.

Exhibit 108: A Plus Well Service Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 109: A Plus Well Service Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: A Plus Well Service Inc. - Key offerings

12.4 Acona

Exhibit 111: Acona - Overview



Exhibit 112: Acona - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: Acona - Key offerings

12.5 Acteon Group Ltd.

Exhibit 114: Acteon Group Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 115: Acteon Group Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: Acteon Group Ltd. - Key offerings

12.6 AGR Holdco Ltd.

Exhibit 117: AGR Holdco Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 118: AGR Holdco Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: AGR Holdco Ltd. - Key offerings

12.7 BiSN Oil Tools Ltd.

Exhibit 120: BiSN Oil Tools Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 121: BiSN Oil Tools Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: BiSN Oil Tools Ltd. - Key offerings

12.8 Calfrac Well Services Ltd.

Exhibit 123: Calfrac Well Services Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Calfrac Well Services Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 125: Calfrac Well Services Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 126: Calfrac Well Services Ltd. - Segment focus

12.9 Coretrax Ltd.

Exhibit 127: Coretrax Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 128: Coretrax Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: Coretrax Ltd. - Key offerings

12.10 Expro Group Holdings NV

Exhibit 130: Expro Group Holdings NV - Overview



Exhibit 131: Expro Group Holdings NV - Business segments



Exhibit 132: Expro Group Holdings NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 133: Expro Group Holdings NV - Segment focus

12.11 Halliburton Co.

Exhibit 134: Halliburton Co. - Overview



Exhibit 135: Halliburton Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 136: Halliburton Co. - Key news



Exhibit 137: Halliburton Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 138: Halliburton Co. - Segment focus

12.12 NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc.

Exhibit 139: NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 140: NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 141: NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 142: NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. - Segment focus

12.13 Oceaneering International Inc.

Exhibit 143: Oceaneering International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 144: Oceaneering International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 145: Oceaneering International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 146: Oceaneering International Inc. - Segment focus

12.14 Petrofac Ltd.

Exhibit 147: Petrofac Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 148: Petrofac Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 149: Petrofac Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 150: Petrofac Ltd. - Segment focus

12.15 Proserv UK Ltd.

Exhibit 151: Proserv UK Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 152: Proserv UK Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 153: Proserv UK Ltd. - Key offerings

12.16 Schlumberger Ltd.

Exhibit 154: Schlumberger Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 155: Schlumberger Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 156: Schlumberger Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 157: Schlumberger Ltd. - Segment focus

12.17 TechnipFMC plc

Exhibit 158: TechnipFMC plc - Overview



Exhibit 159: TechnipFMC plc - Business segments



Exhibit 160: TechnipFMC plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 161: TechnipFMC plc - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 162: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 163: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 164: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 165: Research methodology



Exhibit 166: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 167: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 168: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio