Well and Chopra Global Partner to Bring Innovative Mindfulness Content to Members

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Well Dot, Inc., an innovative healthcare company that utilizes AI and behavioral economics to help its members improve their health, and Chopra Global today announced a partnership that will bring Chopra Global's acclaimed well-being content to Well's members.

Anchored by the practice and research of Deepak Chopra, a leading pioneer in integrative health, Chopra Global's signature programs are clinically-proven to improve overall health and optimize physical, mental and spiritual well-being. As part of the partnership, Well's members will have access to a curated selection of Chopra Global's library of mindfulness, wellness, self-care and meditation content.

"At the core of our offering are journeys our members use to form new healthy behaviors and routines to improve their overall health and well-being," said Gary Loveman, Co-Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Well. "We anticipate the addition of Chopra Global's content to our offering will deepen the level of engagement and interaction our members have with our platform and their health overall."

Chopra Global and Well have launched a unique 21-day journey that encourages members to establish a mindfulness and meditation practice, further enhanced by access to Chopra Global's content on mental wellness and self-care. Additionally, Well members have the opportunity to deepen their meditation practice by downloading the Chopra Meditation & Well-being App where they can access select meditations for free each month.

"We are excited to partner with Well, an innovative healthcare company bringing whole health support to the masses," said Deepak Chopra. "Mindfulness is critical to overall health and well-being and this partnership allows us to expand our impact to more individuals."

About Well:

Well uses an unprecedented combination of personalized guidance, motivation and rewards paired with concierge support from Well Guides to engage members in the advancement of their health. The approach is designed to help each member identify and pursue opportunities to improve their health and lower costs. The platform encourages health empowerment for all members, not just those with acute conditions and higher cost of care, and encompasses the full spectrum of healthcare needs, including prevention and wellness, health education, chronic disease and behavioral health management, medication support and healthcare system navigation. More information on Well can be found at www.well.co .

About Chopra Global:

Chopra Global is a leading whole health company that is empowering personal transformation for millions of people globally to expand our collective well-being. Anchored by the life's practice and research of Dr. Deepak Chopra, a pioneer in integrative medicine, Chopra Global's signature programs have been proven to improve overall well-being through a focus on physical, mental and spiritual health. Chopra Global has been at the forefront of health and wellness for more than two decades with a portfolio that includes an editorial archive of more than 2000 health articles, expansive self-care practices and meditations, a comprehensive mobile app, masterclasses, teacher certifications, immersive live events and personalized retreats. By providing tools, guidance and community, Chopra Global aims to advance a culture of well-being and make a healthy, peaceful and joyful life accessible to all. For more information, interact with the team on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and www.chopra.com .

