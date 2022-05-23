"Well-BeingX" Announces the First Eleven Startups to Join Scrum Studio's Global Open Innovation Program

SAN FRANCISCO, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Scrum Studio Inc. today announced the early selection of eleven startups for Well-BeingX , a new open innovation program from Scrum Studio Inc. dedicated to helping scale and grow startups developing products and solutions that enhance wellness.

"As we kick off this new program, I am thrilled to reveal the early selection of eleven amazing startups that will be joining our open innovation program with the matching phase scheduled to start in August," said Michael Proman, managing director, Scrum Ventures. "I am energized by the depth and breadth of technologies we've been presented - from apps that can visualize our autonomic nerves to technologies that promote movement for healing joint and back pain to new femtech services that help women get more reliable health information. It's clear that the much-needed innovation in well-being is taking off and we will be looking forward to adding other startups to this incredible group."

Early Accepted Startups

Since launching in March of this year, the Well-BeingX program has already received applications from over a dozen countries. In advance of the May 31st deadline, the program has identified eleven particularly outstanding startups from five countries across five categories, for early acceptance into the program which offers co-development and potential investment opportunities.

The early accepted startups are:

Upmind : Creator of an app enabling users to visualize the state of autonomic nervous system to help with mindfulness

: Creator of an app enabling users to visualize the state of autonomic nervous system to help with mindfulness TRULY : A femtech company providing online consultation services including highly reliable information for women by female doctors and specialists

: A femtech company providing online consultation services including highly reliable information for women by female doctors and specialists BiPSEE : Developer of VR digital therapeutics solutions for the prevention and treatment of depression

: Developer of VR digital therapeutics solutions for the prevention and treatment of depression Yuurea : Creator of urine testing kit and app which shows nutritional excesses and deficiencies in two minutes

: Creator of urine testing kit and app which shows nutritional excesses and deficiencies in two minutes BetterYou : Creator of the Healthy Habits app that monitors and logs progress automatically for users and integrates with over 10,000 popular health and wellness apps

: Creator of the Healthy Habits app that monitors and logs progress automatically for users and integrates with over 10,000 popular health and wellness apps Norbert Health : Developer of the first ambient vital sign scanner

: Developer of the first ambient vital sign scanner iNSPIRETEK : A health tech company focused on driving positive behavior change, with a vision to change the future of sport by improving well-being outcomes for athletes

: A health tech company focused on driving positive behavior change, with a vision to change the future of sport by improving well-being outcomes for athletes FitCam (Prove Labs inc.): Developer of an app used to encourage healthy movement habits to alleviate back and joint pain

(Prove Labs inc.): Developer of an app used to encourage healthy movement habits to alleviate back and joint pain RookMotion : Provider of cutting-edge technology solutions to fitness coaches and providers

: Provider of cutting-edge technology solutions to fitness coaches and providers Notch : Creator of motion-capture platform used to measure human movement in healthcare, sports and art

: Creator of motion-capture platform used to measure human movement in healthcare, sports and art EchoCare Technologies : Developer of a non-wearable & non-privacy invasive Elderly Care Home Observer (ECHO) system

Application Deadline and Program Information

Applicants to the program will be selected based on criteria set by Scrum Studio and four Japanese partner corporations including Sumitomo Life Insurance Company, Tokyo Tatemono Co. , Japan Tobacco Inc. , and Hakuhodo Inc. (supporting partner). Categories considered include Personal Care & Wellness, Nutrition & Health Management, Aging & Care, Insurance & Health Management, and Mind & Body.

The deadline for applications is May 31, 2022 at 11:59pm (Pacific Time), and applications can be submitted here: Well-BeingX Applications . Once applications close, they will be reviewed through the end of July. The full list of accepted startups will be announced and the accepted startups will be invited to participate in a mentoring and business development program that begins in August 2022.

About Scrum Studio Inc.

Scrum Studio Inc. is an open innovation platform established by Scrum Ventures, formed to bridge the gap between iconic Japanese corporations with startups from around the world. The platform focuses on three pillars to create new business opportunities: acceleration, incubation, and connection. Its vertical studio programs include SPORTS TECH TOKYO, SmartCityX, and Food Tech Studio - Bites!

