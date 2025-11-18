Well Defined Announces Strategic Partnerships with the Wellness Tourism Association and WITT to Elevate Global Wellness Travel Standards and Industry Visibility

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Well Defined, leading media and events platform covering the business of wellness, today announced strategic partnerships with the WTA and WITT (Wellness in Travel & Tourism). Both organizations play vital roles in elevating standards, credibility, and education within the growing wellness tourism sector.

Through these partnerships, Well Defined will serve as a dedicated media and storytelling hub, amplifying:

WTA's research, initiatives, industry guidance, and member organizations

WITT Certified hotels and resorts, recognized for meeting rigorous wellness benchmarks

As demand for authentic, results-driven wellness experiences continues to rise, these collaborations aim to provide trusted insights and visibility to consumers, travel advisors, and industry leaders seeking credible wellness offerings.

Unified Media Platform to Strengthen Wellness Travel

Wellness tourism is projected to exceed $1 trillion by 2027, yet the category remains fragmented, often leaving travelers uncertain about which destinations, and hotels genuinely prioritize well-being.

The partnerships offer a streamlined solution:

WTA provides networking, education, and guidance for destinations, hotels, tour operators and travel advisors.

WITT offers a standards-based certification, recognizing properties committed to delivering authentic wellness experiences.

Well Defined brings editorial reach, visibility, and industry influence to amplify both organizations and highlight leaders in wellness travel.

Together, they aim to strengthen consumer confidence, elevate industry standards, and clarify what "wellness travel" truly means in practice.

Industry Benefits

For Hoteliers

Increased visibility for WITT Certified properties

Stronger consumer confidence through vetted wellness standards

Editorial storytelling opportunities through Well Defined

For Travel Advisors

Access to WTA education, tools, and insights

Clearer guidance on identifying credible wellness travel offerings

Features spotlighting leading wellness hotels and experiences

For Destinations

Greater exposure for WTA membership and initiatives

Increased visibility with wellness-focused advisors

Opportunities to highlight wellness-forward development

Stronger positioning in a market where wellbeing drives decisions

"As interest in wellness travel grows, consumers and professionals need trusted resources to understand what truly defines a meaningful wellness experience. Our partnerships with WTA and WITT bring clarity, credibility, and expert-backed insights to the forefront, helping elevate the entire industry." Julie Keller Callaghan, Co-Founder, Well Defined

"Partnering with Well Defined allows both the WTA and WITT to spotlight their communities. WTA members gain greater visibility for their initiatives, while WITT Certified properties are recognized for their commitment to authentic wellness experiences. Well Defined's editorial reach ensures travelers and advisors can easily discover trusted leaders in wellness travel." Robin Ruiz, President & CEO, WTA; CEO, WITT

About Well Defined

Founded by industry leaders Julie Keller Callaghan and Heather Mikesell, Well Defined is a premier media and events platform focused on wellness in hospitality, travel, spa, beauty, longevity, and wellbeing.

About WITT

WITT is a global leader in wellness certification for hotels and resorts, setting rigorous standards for properties at all stages.

About the Wellness Tourism Association

Founded in 2018, the WTA is a global membership organization dedicated to clarity, connection, and credibility in wellness tourism. In 2025, Robin Ruiz, Founder & CEO of WITT, became President & CEO of the WTA.

