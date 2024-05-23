Well Done Foundation Announces 2024 Montana Legacy Project, Listing on American Carbon Registry

National Nonprofit Committed to Plugging 24 Legacy Orphan Oil & Gas

Wells in Montana by End of Year

BOZEMAN, Mont., May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Well Done Foundation (WDF), a national nonprofit whose mission is to plug orphaned oil and gas wells across the United States, announced today its plans to plug 24 legacy orphan wells in Toole and Glacier counties in Montana in 2024 and celebrate its official listing on the American Carbon Registry (ACR) of last year's 2023 Montana Legacy Project.

Well Done Foundation Well Done Foundation

Last year, with the help of Calgary, AB based 360 Environmental Engineering and North Dakota-based Precision Well Services, the WDF plugged a total of 12 orphan wells in Montana, 7 of which were included as part of its 2023 Montana Legacy Project. These orphan wells were estimated to generate more than 200,000 verifiable, high-quality, emission reduction tons (ERT) with the ACR, as project ACR946. Orphaned oil and gas wells are estimated to contribute 20-30% of methane leaks in the US and plugging them has an immediate impact on the environment.

"Once part of the black gold boom in the 1920's in Montana, these oil and gas wells fell to economic hardship, became wards of the state and were designated 'orphan wells'," stated Curtis Shuck, founder and chairman of Well Done Foundation. "Our mission is focused on a second boom populated with these wells and how plugging them will contribute to the elimination of point source pollution, restore impacted properties, benefit undeserved communities, and dramatically reduce greenhouse gas emissions," added Shuck.

Since 2019, the WDF has plugged more than 45 high-priority orphan wells in 5 states, with 26 of those wells located in Toole and Glacier Counties. The plugging of the orphan wells has eliminated methane emissions measured at over 1 million metric tons, making a difference one well at a time.

WDF's Process

WDF interfaces with landowners, communities and regulatory agencies to identify and catalog known problematic orphan oil and gas wells across the country. Once "target" wells are identified, WDF begins collaborating with landowners to initiate the boots on the ground process of screening the wells for gas emissions, stored energy, releases of fluids, surface impacts and other hazards.

The nonprofit is using the latest in climate technology by Ventbuster Instruments to quantify and measure the amount of greenhouse gas leaking from the orphan wells. The measuring and quantifying process is consistent with the ACR methodology.

Once a well is plugged, WDF works with the landowner on surface restoration and is committed to measuring the well for 10 years post-plugging to ensure there is no more leakage.

To learn more about Well Done Foundation or to donate to the 2024 Montana Legacy Project, please click here.

About the Well Done Foundation

A nonprofit formed in 2019, the Well Done Foundation's mission is to fight climate change by plugging the estimated 2.15 million orphaned oil and gas wells in the United States. The WDF works with farmers and landowners, local and state government, corporations, and other nonprofits to locate the orphaned wells, measure and document methane and CO 2 emissions, plug the wells, and restore the surface areas to their original state. For more information visit welldonefoundation.org.

Media Contact:

Alanna Anderson

[email protected]

281.770.9084

SOURCE Well Done Foundation