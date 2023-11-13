Well Done Foundation Launches QMS Certification Program to Generate a Well-Trained Workforce to Perform Methane Measurements

National Nonprofit Providing 'Paychecks with a Purpose' with One-Of-A-Kind Program

SHELBY, Mont., Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Well Done Foundation (WDF), a national nonprofit whose mission is to plug orphaned oil and gas wells across the United States, is launching a Qualified Measurement Specialist (QMS) certification program in partnership with Well Done Montana LLC and Ventbuster Instruments available nationwide beginning November 1, 2023.

Well Done Foundation Well Done Foundation

Orphaned oil and gas wells are estimated to contribute 20-30% of methane leaks in the US, which affect drinking water, harm wildlife, ruin the land, and create flooding risks. Plugging orphaned wells has an immediate impact on the environment and provides instant relief to those affected.

Qualified Measurement Specialists are essential in plugging orphan wells, as they are required to measure the methane levels, analyze the surface conditions, and monitor the plugged well long-term to ensure it is no longer contributing hazardous gas into the environment. Whether measuring orphan wells for the state or federal government or to generate carbon offsets, orphan wells must be measured by a QMS before they can be plugged.

"We feel strongly that a safe and well-trained workforce is needed to perform the orphan well methane quantification services needed to keep pace with the industry" say Curtis Shuck, Founder and Chairman of Well Done Foundation. "We have been training 'Carbon Wildcats' for years but are excited to finally offer a formalized certification program and help our QMS students find work as part of our 'Paychecks with a Purpose' Program."

The QMS candidate eligibility requirements include:

Must be over 18 years of age

Candidates must be physically fit and able to walk for long periods of time, lift and carry objects up to 50lbs, as well as climb stairs

Comfortable with being outdoors and working in all types of weather conditions, including rain, snow, and extreme heat or cold

Must communicate effectively

Have excellent problem-solving skills

Strong attention to detail

Practice safety and take precautions to avoid accidents

WDF course curriculum includes a combination of Computer Based Training (CBT), which can be completed remotely and facilitator lead classroom sessions, along with boots on the ground, hands-on, closely supervised field work with real orphaned oil and gas wells, totaling 37.0 hours over 3 days. This is a fast paced, total immersion experience, complete with early mornings, long days and late nights.

Classes will be held regionally, where WDF has resources, equipment, and orphan wells for live training exercises. This training will meet and exceed the requirements for the American Carbon Registry and the Department of Interior's Methane Measurement Guidelines, dated July 2023. Tuition for the WDF QMS Certification Program is set at $4,250 per student, however scholarship opportunities and financial assistance are available. WDF promises that no student will be denied the opportunity to participate in the program due to payment of the tuition.

The schedule of in-person WDF certification classes are below:

Class Dates Location Hotel 1 December 12-14, 2023 Hobbs, NM Holiday Inn – Hobbs, NM 2 December 19-21, 2023 Odessa, TX Holiday Inn – Odessa, TX 3 January 16-18, 2024 Hobbs, NM Holiday Inn – Hobbs, NM 4 February 5-7, 2024 Odessa, TX Holiday Inn – Odessa, TX









Interested candidates are encouraged to apply at www.welldonefoundation.org to receive an information packet and course registration information.

About the Well Done Foundation

A nonprofit formed in 2019, the Well Done Foundation's mission is to fight climate change by plugging the estimated 2.15 million orphaned oil and gas wells in the United States. The WDF works with farmers and landowners, local and state government, corporations, and other nonprofits to locate the orphaned wells, measure and document methane and CO 2 emissions, plug the wells, and restore the surface areas to their original state. For more information visit welldonefoundation.org.

Media Contact:

Alanna Anderson

[email protected]

281.770.9084

SOURCE Well Done Foundation