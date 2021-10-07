WELL Health Adds New SVP Of Product To Executive Leadership Team

"Isabelle's expertise across product management, operations, marketing, customer success, and engineering, coupled with her proven success leading teams through high-growth, made her the ideal candidate to lead our Product team," says Guillaume de Zwirek, CEO and Founder, WELL Health. "Our product strategy will be integral to the future of WELL Health as our best-in-class digital communications platform continues to evolve as we enter new markets."

Stapf is a product management executive with experience in growing and scaling businesses. She has led teams to drive significant impact through innovative new product and service offerings for pre-IPO through Fortune 500 companies. She joins WELL Health from AppFolio, Inc. , where she held a variety of senior leadership roles over the company's Value Added Services, Growth, and Partnerships businesses. Prior to that, she held roles at performance-marketing tech company Commission Junction (which became a part of ValueClick and now a subsidiary of Publicis).

Stapf is based in Santa Barbara, Calif., and will report to WELL Health's CEO.

About Well Health Inc.

WELL™ Health is a SaaS digital health leader in patient communications and the 2021 Best in KLAS winner in Patient Outreach . The WELL Health intelligent communications hub is the only two-way digital health solution engaging patients throughout their entire care experience. WELL Health enables conversations between patients and their providers through secure, multilingual (19 different languages) messaging in the patient's preferred communications channel: texting, email, telephone, and live chat. WELL Health helps 200,000+ providers facilitate more than 1.1 billion messages for 37 million patients annually. By unifying and automating disjointed communications across healthcare organizations, WELL Health reduces unnecessary provider stress and potential errors, while increasing patient visits and loyalty.

Founded in 2015, WELL Health is based in Santa Barbara, California. WELL Health has been named No. 10 on 2021 Forbes America's Best Startup Employers list, among the 2020 Best Places to Work by Modern Healthcare and ranked on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing private companies for two consecutive years. WELL Health recently announced $45 million in Series C funding, bringing total funds raised to $75 million since its founding in 2015.

