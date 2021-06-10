WELL Health Announces Appointment of New Chief People Officer

Shane Sabatino, human resource executive with 25 years of experience, to head up WELL's people and culture objectives to support the Company's rapid growth.

VANCOUVER, BC, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSX: WELL) ("WELL" or the "Company"), a company focused on consolidating and modernizing clinical and digital assets within the healthcare sector, today announced the recent appointment of Shane Sabatino as WELL's Chief People Officer.

Prior to joining WELL, Shane served as President, TELUS Employer Solutions & Vice President TELUS Health Public Sector Canada over a period of five years. Before that Shane was Senior Vice-President of Human Resources at The Brick where he served over 7,000 team members from over 250 storefronts. Shane also spent close to a decade in an internal HR capacity at TELUS prior to joining the Brick.

Hamed Shahbazi, Chairman and CEO of WELL Health commented, "We are very pleased to have Shane join us as the Company's Chief People Officer. Having a highly experienced executive with a tremendous background leading highly successful HR teams for major Canadian corporations, now heading up WELL's People and Culture objectives and building a world-class HR shared services program for our rapidly expanding team is a big win for the Company. With 25 years in the human resource sector, Shane brings a commitment to lead and support WELL in its purpose driven culture objectives."

During his last five years at TELUS, Shane was responsible for the implementation of human resources, wellness and digital health solutions for public and private sector organizations across Canada. He led digital health implementations in the areas of remote monitoring, personal health records, virtual care and mental health solutions for Canadians and the healthcare ecosystem coast to coast. Shane holds an undergraduate degree in Physical Education as well as a postgraduate program certification for teaching. He has also completed executive programs offered by Harvard Business School, University of Michigan, and the University of Alberta.

Shane Sabatino added, "I look forward to serving and supporting WELL team members in their personal and professional development during this period of rapid growth for WELL. My overarching objective is to be a servant leader, as well as a source of empowerment for the team."

About WELL Health Technologies Corp.

WELL is an omni-channel digital health company whose overarching objective is to empower doctors to provide the best and most advanced care possible while leveraging the latest trends in digital health. As such, WELL owns and operates primary and executive healthcare clinics in both Canada and the US, operates a global digital Electronic Medical Records (EMR) business serving thousands of healthcare clinics and health systems of all sizes and operates a multi-national portfolio of telehealth services which includes one of the largest telehealth service providers in Canada. WELL is also a provider of digital health, billing and cybersecurity related technology solutions. WELL's wholly owned subsidiary CRH Medical provides various products and services that have supported thousands of Gastroenterology physicians in the US. WELL is an acquisitive company that follows a disciplined and accretive capital allocation strategy. WELL is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "WELL". To access the Company's Canadian telehealth service, visit: tiahealth.com, and for corporate information, visit: www.well.company.

Notice Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release related to the Company are forward-looking statements and are prospective in nature including the statement that: WELL is building a world-class HR shared services program for its rapidly expanding team. Forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections about future events and are therefore subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements generally can be identified by use of forward-looking words such as "may", "should", "could", "would", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "anticipate", "expect", "believe", "working on" or "continue", or the negative thereof or similar variations. There are numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and WELL's plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information, including: business disruption risks relating to COVID-19; regulatory risks, including those related to healthcare, and technology implementation risks, including those related to privacy and cybersecurity. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking information are based on estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to update these forward-looking statements.

