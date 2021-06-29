WELL Health Announces Appointment of Senior Vice President of Capital Markets

Jamil Nathoo, executive with over 16 years of experience in financial sector, to head up WELL's US capital markets expansion.

VANCOUVER, BC, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSX: WELL) ("WELL" or the "Company"), a company focused on consolidating and modernizing clinical and digital assets within the healthcare sector, today announced the recent appointment of Jamil Nathoo as WELL's Senior Vice President of Capital Markets. Previously Jamil has spent the last six years at Goldman Sachs as a Managing Director responsible for structured debt distribution. Jamil joined Goldman Sachs in 2015 as Vice President in the investment banking division and named Managing Director in 2019.

Hamed Shahbazi, Chairman and CEO of WELL Health commented, "We are very pleased to have Jamil join us as the Company's Senior Vice President of Capital Markets, he brings to WELL over 16 years of serving at three of the largest full service investment banks on the globe, his extensive buy-side and sell-side experience, coupled with his proven ability to lead within the ever evolving, rapid paced business environment of the capital markets, will add tremendous navigational support to WELL's own growth strategies as it engages with the US capital markets."

Prior to Goldman Sachs, Jamil worked as a Director at BNP Paribas, where he helped launch structured credit distribution and the firms collateralized loan obligation (CLO) business. Jamil led marketing and syndication globally while at BNP Paribas. Before that, he served as Vice President at Deutsche Bank in structured products sales for three years. Earlier in his career Jamil worked on the buy side in bond trading at ACA Capital. Jamil earned his BA in Economics from the University of Western Ontario and his MBA in Finance and Marketing from HEC Paris.

"I am so pleased to be part of the amazing WELL team and head up the Company's capital markets expansion," said Jamil. "I believe WELL's purpose driven work to evolve health care through the modernizing of patient services and empowerment of practitioners, combined with WELL's tremendous growth and disciplined acquisition strategy, positions WELL as an attractive opportunity for the world's largest capital markets."

Virtual Annual General Meeting

WELL is also pleased to invite shareholders to join the Company's virtual Annual General Meeting hosted by Chairman and CEO, Hamed Shahbazi, taking place today at 10am PST (1pm EST). To join, please visit: https://www.well.company/for-investors/events/

About WELL Health Technologies Corp.

WELL is an omni-channel digital health company whose overarching objective is to empower doctors to provide the best and most advanced care possible while leveraging the latest trends in digital health. As such, WELL owns and operates primary and executive healthcare clinics in both Canada and the US, operates a global digital Electronic Medical Records (EMR) business serving thousands of healthcare clinics and health systems of all sizes and operates a multi-national portfolio of telehealth services which includes one of the largest telehealth service providers in Canada. WELL is also a provider of digital health, billing and cybersecurity related technology solutions. WELL's wholly owned subsidiary CRH Medical provides various products and services that have supported thousands of Gastroenterology physicians in the US. WELL is an acquisitive company that follows a disciplined and accretive capital allocation strategy. WELL is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "WELL". To access the Company's Canadian telehealth service, visit: tiahealth.com, and for corporate information, visit: www.well.company.

Notice Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release related to the Company are forward-looking statements and are prospective in nature including the statement that: WELL engages with the US capital markets. Forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections about future events and are therefore subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements generally can be identified by use of forward-looking words such as "may", "should", "could", "would", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "anticipate", "expect", "believe", "working on" or "continue", or the negative thereof or similar variations. There are numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and WELL's plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information, including: business disruption risks relating to COVID-19; regulatory risks, including those related to healthcare, and technology implementation risks, including those related to privacy and cybersecurity. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking information are based on estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to update these forward-looking statements.

SOURCE WELL Health Technologies Corp.

