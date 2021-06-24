WELL Health Expands Leadership Team To Meet Business Growth

"WELL Health has experienced tremendous growth during the pandemic as our top-rated digital communications platform removes the friction that keeps patients from good clinical outcomes and better relationships with their providers," says Guillaume de Zwirek, CEO and Founder, WELL Health. "We're thrilled to have these new leaders join our mission. Both bring proven experience from industry-leading technology companies to help shepherd us into the next frontier of growth."

As CRO at WELL Health, Knotwell will use his deep experience with growing and scaling companies to align WELL Health around a revenue organization model, deepen synergies between teams, and oversee the continued acceleration of sales. Knotwell joins WELL Health from Bridge, formerly a division of Instructure, where he was General Manager. Previously, Knotwell was CEO of Utah Technology Council, and held senior roles at RizePoint, Workfront, and inContact. Additionally, Knotwell was elected and served as a member of the Utah House of Representatives for four terms.

As VP of People at WELL Health, Morrison will build upon the company's strong foundational culture to create even more opportunity for career development, employee growth, and inclusion. She will help shape and define the future of work blueprint for WELL Health and she will lead efforts to attract and recruit top talent as the company continues to scale. Morrison joins WELL Health as a proven leader in making Diversity, Equity & Inclusion initiatives a reality across organizations. Prior to WELL Health, Morrison served as Senior Director, Human Resources at Foursquare, Head of People at Factual and was part of LinkedIn's Global Talent Organization. Previously, she was a senior consultant at PwC, supporting Fortune 100 technology brands.

Recently, WELL Health was named number 10 on Forbes Best Startup Employers in America and a Best Place to Work by BuiltIn and Modern Healthcare. WELL Health is dedicated to creating an inclusive, equitable, and diverse workplace and launched 11 employee-led equity groups in Q1 2021, including:

Black American & Latinx

Women of WELL

WELL Earth

WELL (Pan) Asian Voices for Excellence

Pride Coalition

Veterans

Parents of WELL

RISE (Rallying for Indigenous Support & Equality)

Inter- Faith Zone

WELLABILITY

We are WELL

Nearly 40 percent of WELL Health employees are active members in at least one equity group.

The Role of WELL Health in COVID Vaccine Efforts

Since the COVID vaccine became available in the United States, leading healthcare providers have used WELL Health communications technology to:

Facilitate more than 6.5 million COVID vaccine appointments 1

Send more than 34 million COVID-related messages, with 51% of those messages pertaining to the COVID vaccine1.

About Well Health Inc.

WELL™ Health is a SaaS digital health leader in patient communications and the 2021 Best in KLAS winner in Patient Outreach . The WELL Health intelligent communications hub is the only two-way digital health solution engaging patients throughout their entire care experience. WELL Health enables conversations between patients and their providers through secure, multilingual (19 different languages) messaging in the patient's preferred communications channel: texting, email, telephone, and live chat. WELL Health helps 200,000+ providers facilitate more than 1.1 billion messages for 37 million patients annually. By unifying and automating disjointed communications across healthcare organizations, WELL Health reduces unnecessary provider stress and potential errors, while increasing patient visits and loyalty.

Founded in 2015, WELL Health is based in Santa Barbara, California. WELL Health has been named No. 10 on 2021 Forbes America's Best Startup Employers list, among the 2020 Best Places to Work by Modern Healthcare and ranked #170 on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing private companies in 2020.

For more information, visit https://wellapp.com .

1 Data set from 12/9/2021 to 6/8/2021, pulled by WELL Health Data Insights.

