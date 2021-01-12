WELL Health Inc. Announces Vaccine Deployment Program For Rapid Implementation Of COVID-19 Vaccine Communications & Appointment Scheduling

"With COVID-19 rates skyrocketing and more vaccine supply becoming available, healthcare providers must rapidly identify, educate and engage millions of patients around the COVID-19 vaccine," said Guillaume de Zwirek, CEO and founder, WELL Health Inc. "Our Vaccine Deployment Program uses WELL ChatAssist to configure and automate hundreds of vaccine-related workflows to manage patient questions, appointment scheduling, virtual waiting rooms, post-discharge follow up, adverse event monitoring and more. Using WELL technology to manage COVID-19 vaccine communications significantly reduces a hospital staff's administrative burden and call center volume, allowing healthcare staff to focus on high-touch interactions such as deploying the vaccine itself."

WELL Health's Vaccine Deployment Program can be implemented in less than five days and integrates with all major EHRs.

Since the first COVID-19 vaccine became available in the United States, WELL Health has been used by more than 70 healthcare systems to send 845,000 COVID-19 vaccine communications and schedule 53,000 COVID-19 vaccine appointments.1 WELL Health can be used to communicate with patients throughout the entire vaccine process, including scheduling the second dose appointments immediately following the first dose, to ensure patients receive the second dose for better protection.

WELL Health's Vaccine Deployment Program includes:

Pre-Appointment Checklist Distribution

Outreach and Reassurance

Adverse Reaction Feedback

Second Dose Follow-up

Rapid Deployment and Implementation

In addition to the Vaccine Deployment Program, WELL Health launched the COVID-19 Vaccine Tipsheet and Playbook in early December 2020, created in partnership with clinical advisors. The COVID Vaccine Tip Sheet and Playbook provide tactical tips and language for healthcare providers to guide patients through the COVID-19 vaccine process, including education, appointment scheduling, no-show management, and adverse event monitoring. The tactics can be used with any patient communication tool but work natively with the WELL™ Health communication platform.

Last week, President-elect Joe Biden announced plans to release all available COVID-19 vaccine doses , making the need to manage patient communications, appointment scheduling and monitoring adverse events even greater. As new patient populations become eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, particularly patients from underserved communities, the ability to communicate in multiple languages with cultural relevance and via SMS text message, rather than internet-enabled communications, may help to close the digital divide in reaching these patients.

With solutions for health systems, provider practices, home health organizations, federally qualified health centers (FQHCs) and other provider organizations, WELL Health enables conversations between patients and their providers through secure, multilingual messaging in 19 different languages, in the patient's preferred communications channel: texting, email, telephone, and live chat. This news follows a recently-announced collaboration between WELL and Cerner Corporation , an electronic health records (EHR) leader, making WELL Health the patient-communication solution for Cerner's customers.

