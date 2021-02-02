Well™ Health Inc. Named Best In KLAS 2021 In Patient Outreach

The prestigious ranking, part of the Best in KLAS 2021 Software & Services report , is based on anonymous, quality-checked reviews from healthcare providers who use WELL™ Health technology. The Best in KLAS 2021 Software & Services report recognizes the leading vendors for solutions, services, and management consulting offered in the United States.

"Many of the nation's leading healthcare systems trust WELL Health to deliver what patients expect – real-time, personalized communication on their terms," said Guillaume de Zwirek, CEO and founder, Well Health Inc. "We are honored to be Best in KLAS 2021 in Patient Outreach as it validates our relentless commitment to helping providers transform the healthcare experience with timely, meaningful, and secure patient communications."

In announcing the honor, KLAS President Adam Gale said: "The Best in KLAS report and the awards it contains set the standard of excellence for software and services firms. It signals to providers and payers that they should expect excellence from the winning vendors."

For WELL Health, achieving this distinction during the COVID-19 pandemic adds to its significance. This year, WELL Health will help 200,000+ healthcare providers send more than one billion messages to 31 million patients, including vital information on COVID-19 testing, vaccine scheduling and follow up, in addition to critical non-COVID-related patient communications.

Since the COVID-19 vaccine became available in the U.S., WELL Health technology has helped health systems:

Send 2.45 million messages about the COVID-19 vaccine 1

Schedule and/or follow up on 690,000 COVID-19 vaccine appointments1

WELL Health is the only two-way digital health solution engaging patients throughout their care experience, beginning with a patient's first welcome to the provider setting to service delivery and through to follow-up in the comfort of their home. The WELL platform connects patients with health systems, provider practices, home health organizations, federally qualified health centers (FQHCs), payer organizations, and other partners. The WELL platform integrates with existing clinical and administrative systems, e.g. all major electronic health records (EHRs), patient payment platforms, and many other technologies used in healthcare settings.

WELL Health enables two-way conversations between patients and providers in the patient's preferred communication channels (e.g., texting, email, telephone, and live chat) and preferred language (e.g., ability to translate into 19 languages with cultural relevance). WELL Health helps lower the cost to connect with patients, reduces no-show rates, and provides health maintenance reminders to help close care gaps, enabling healthcare providers and payers to better engage and care for patients.

