WELL Health Inc. Partners With Twilio To Help Healthcare Providers Rapidly Implement Secure Patient Communications

Since the COVID-19 vaccine became available, WELL technology has helped health systems send 3.6 million 1 messages about the COVID-19 vaccine. With demand for the vaccine outstripping supply in many places, timely communication can help eliminate waste and ensure more people receive the vaccine. Appointment scheduling, reminders and follow up are critical to successful distribution. Currently both vaccines available in the US require two doses, so scheduling the second dose appointment is critical to ensure the patient is fully vaccinated.

"Healthcare providers are under tremendous pressure to efficiently and securely communicate with patients throughout this pandemic, especially as many providers coordinate COVID-19 vaccine communication and schedule vaccine appointments at unprecedented numbers," said Guillaume de Zwirek, CEO and founder, WELL Health Inc. "We're committed to doing what's best for healthcare providers by offering the right patient communications platform, from WELL Health or Twilio, to quickly implement patient messaging at a time when patients and providers need it most."

The WELL Health and Twilio partnership allows providers to evaluate two trusted, HIPAA compliant options through a single partner, eliminating the time and resources it takes to assess multiple vendors, and making it easier to quickly deploy the power of digital communications. As the world increasingly shifts from in-person care to telehealth, digital patient engagement is more important than ever. In addition to vaccine and COVID-related communications, healthcare providers need to communicate with patients about everything from scheduling to prescription refills to managing chronic illness and more. Through the partnership, providers can:

Build a patient engagement platform using Twilio

This route supports healthcare providers who choose to create purpose-built workflows on top of Twilio's SMS and voice delivery APIs.

Leverage a pre-built patient engagement platform by WELL Health

The only pre-built platform offering bidirectional, multilingual messaging in 19 languages - texting, email, telephone, and live chat.

"Healthcare providers are eager to proactively help patients, yet many have struggled to implement a comprehensive patient communications strategy that lets them engage patients on their preferred channel," said Susan Collins, global head of healthcare at Twilio. "This partnership simplifies the decision-making process for providers, making it easier to focus on what matters most - delivering timely, patient-centered care."

This partnership news follows a recently-announced collaboration between WELL and Cerner Corporation , an EHR leader, making WELL Health the patient-communication solution for Cerner's customers. With solutions for health systems, provider practices, home health organizations, federally qualified health centers (FQHCs) and other provider organizations, WELL Health's intelligent communications hub integrates with all major EHRs and patient payment platforms safely and securely .

About WellTM Health Inc.

WELLTM Health is a SaaS digital health leader in patient communications and the 2021 Best in KLAS winner in Patient Outreach . WELL Health's intelligent communications hub is the only two-way digital health solution engaging patients throughout their entire care experience. WELL Health enables conversations between patients and their providers through secure, multilingual messaging in the patient's preferred communications channel: texting, email, telephone, and live chat. WELL Health facilitates more than 1 billion messages for 31 million patients annually. By unifying and automating disjointed communications across healthcare organizations, WELL Health reduces unnecessary provider stress and potential errors, while increasing patient visits and loyalty.

Founded in 2015, WELL Health is based in Santa Barbara, California. In 2020, WELL Health was named among the Best Places to Work by Modern Healthcare and ranked #170 on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing private companies.

For more information, visit https://wellapp.com .

1Data from 12/9/2020 to 2/8/2021, provided by WELL Data Insights

