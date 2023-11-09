WELL Health Launches "WELL Longevity+" A Program Designed to Provide the Most Advanced Preventative Care Available

WELL Health announces the launch of the WELL Longevity+ Program, enhancing preventative health with advanced precision diagnostics and AI technologies for the early detection of serious health conditions.

The WELL Longevity+ preventative care program uses the latest cutting-edge diagnostic technology to dramatically improve early diagnosis of major chronic diseases, which are often the leading causes of death and disability, paving the way for earlier treatment interventions.

Initially available at the newly inaugurated WELL Health Medical & Longevity Centre in Vancouver, BC , offering a wide range of precision diagnostic testing.

, offering a wide range of precision diagnostic testing. Expansion plans include rolling out WELL Longevity+ services through WELL Health's network of preventative health clinics throughout Canada .

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSX: WELL) (OTCQX: WHTCF) ("WELL"), a digital healthcare company focused on positively impacting health outcomes by leveraging technology to empower healthcare practitioners and their patients globally, is pleased to announce the launch of the WELL Longevity+ Program ("WELL Longevity+"). WELL Longevity+ is a progressive extension of its preventative health division and designed to redefine the future of personal and corporate wellness. WELL Longevity+ is at the forefront of Longevity Medicine, utilizing state-of-the-art technologies and precision diagnostic testing to proactively identify potential conditions such as cancer, heart disease, and neurodegenerative diseases.

"Through the WELL Longevity+ Program, we are shifting the paradigm from simply treating illness to preventing it, harnessing the most advanced diagnostics to significantly improve the life and health span of our clients," stated Vince Danielsen, Senior Director of Preventative Health at WELL. "Our objective is clear: detect diseases like cancer and heart disease early, when they are most treatable, and provide personalized care, guidance and support that empowers our clients to lead longer, healthier lives. The program's comprehensive diagnostic approach and our team of specialized providers are the cornerstones of this transformative healthcare journey."

Hamed Shahbazi, Founder and CEO of WELL, commented "Our goal at WELL goes beyond what's traditionally expected in healthcare. We're actively developing a proactive model focused squarely on preventing illness before it generates momentum. The WELL Longevity+ initiative isn't just another service—it's a core part of our commitment to the wellbeing of our community. We're passionately committed to making preventative care a core focus of the company in partnership with our provider community. We know healthcare providers are working with the help of technology to realize a healthcare system, where health management is anticipatory and customized for every individual."

WELL Longevity+ integrates innovative diagnostic imaging software and AI technologies to evaluate critical health data, setting a new standard for preventative care. This program is initially rolling out in Vancouver, BC, at the WELL Health Medical & Longevity Centre, WELL's flagship facility for advanced diagnostics. The centre boasts an array of precision tests, including but not limited to comprehensive total body scans using MRI and CT diagnostic capabilities, and additional screens that analyze various aspects of an individual's health including heart, metabolic, and gut microbiome health to neurocognitive function and cancer prevention. The associated precision assessments are profoundly personalized, predictive, and preventative in nature, employing cutting-edge multi-modality diagnostic imaging and molecular biomarker testing, exercise physiology, nutritional biochemistry including advanced longevity nutritional assessments and strategies, mental health assessments, and genetic testing to provide greater insight into a person's health risks.

The WELL Longevity+ Program is not designed, intended, or recommended to replace the services of a family physician. It is intended to complement that care. In fact, WELL strongly encourages all patients to share their preventative health recommendations with their family physician and/or primary care provider.

The program will soon expand to WELL's network of preventative health clinics across Calgary, Ottawa, and Montreal, with the overarching goal of elevating patient health outcomes by integrating preventative care tools and options throughout all our lines of business globally where possible.

For more information about the WELL Longevity+ Program and its services, please visit www.WELLlongevity.ca

About WELL Health Technologies Corp.

WELL's mission is to tech-enable healthcare providers. We do this by developing the best technologies, services, and support available, which ensures healthcare providers are empowered to positively impact patient outcomes. WELL's comprehensive healthcare and digital platform includes extensive front and back-office management software applications that help physicians run and secure their practices. WELL's solutions enable more than 31,000 healthcare providers between the US and Canada and power the largest owned and operated healthcare ecosystem in Canada with more than 148 clinics supporting primary care, specialized care, and diagnostic services. In the United States WELL's solutions are focused on specialized markets such as the gastrointestinal market, women's health, primary care, and mental health. WELL is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "WELL" and on the OTC Exchange under the symbol "WHTCF". To learn more about WELL, please visit: www.well.company.

