WELL Health Provides Update on Organic Growth of its US-Based Virtual Services Businesses

in annualized revenue run rate in the month of November, which reflects greater than 117% in organic growth from the previous year and 20% sequential growth for the trailing three-month period ending . Circle Medical looks to continue its growth through assisting its patients with primary care and behavioral health concerns. WISP's continued growth in 2022 is intended to come in part from the launch of its services in Canada where the company looks to launch its industry leading women's reproductive and sexual health-related products and services.

VANCOUVER, BC and SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSX: WELL) (the "Company" or "WELL"), a company focused on positively impacting health outcomes by leveraging technology to empower healthcare practitioners and their patients globally, today shares an update on the organic growth progress of its US-based virtual services line of business, including Circle Medical Technologies, Inc. ("Circle Medical") and Wisp Inc. ("WISP").

"WELL's US-based virtual services businesses have performed exceptionally well in the past few months," said Hamed Shahbazi, CEO and Founder of WELL. "Both Circle Medical and WISP have proven to be high organic growth investments, and exemplary additions to the WELL portfolio. Exceptional leadership and differentiating business models makes each of these virtual care businesses uniquely positioned to continue to win market share in the US and beyond. Based on trends to date, and our near-term forecasts, we believe Circle Medical and WISP combined may exceed US$100 million in terms of an annualized revenue run-rate at some point in 2022. This achievement would purely be as a result of their combined organic growth."

Silicon Valley-based Circle Medical, one of the first truly digital-first primary care platforms in the United States, exceeded US$28 million in annualized revenue run rate in the month of November, which reflects a 195% increase from November 2020, the month in which WELL acquired Circle Medical. Circle Medical expects to exceed US$30 million annualized revenue run rate as it exits 2021, with an objective to continue its rapid growth in 2022. Circle Medical's full stack primary care business continues to grow as it focuses its growth plan on assisting patients with mental health challenges. Circle Medical has seen its number of healthcare providers increase 262% YoY with 134 providers currently active on the platform.

George Favvas, co-Founder and CEO of Circle Medical commented, "2021 was a pivotal year for Circle Medical as we were able to lock down our product/market fit and substantially scale the patient and practitioner elements of our telemedicine business. We are very pleased with our ability to grow the business while maintaining industry leading NPS scores. A big part of our growth and success continues to be underpinned by the success of our patients."

WISP, an online telehealth platform that focuses on reproduction and sexual health medication and treatment for women, has experienced considerable growth since WELL announced the completion of its acquisition in October. In August 2021, WISP's annualized revenue run-rate was US$30 million, which has sequentially increased by 20% organically in the last three months to a run rate of US$36 million in November. WISP is looking to maintain its rapid growth trajectory in 2022, in part fueled by the expansion of its services into Canada.

"Since joining the WELL family on October 1, 2021, WISP remains dedicated to delivering exceptional service and driving growth," said Matthew Swartz, founder and CEO of WISP. "As we move into 2022, we look to continue our growth through a commitment to our authentic approach to care and entry into new markets, backed by WELL's infrastructure, capital, technology solutions and scale."

Both Circle Medical and WISP are Silicon Valley-based and are supported by strong management teams who are focused on leveraging technology to reach and support more patients as quickly as possible. Each business has an industry-leading Net Promoter Score (NPS), with Circle Medical boasting an NPS fluctuating in the 75-85 range, and WISP reporting an NPS score of 79 on a scale of -100 to +100.

About WELL Health Technologies Corp.

WELL is a technology enabled healthcare company whose overarching objective is to positively impact health outcomes to empower and support healthcare practitioners and their patients. WELL has built an innovative practitioner enablement platform that includes comprehensive end to end practice management tools inclusive of virtual care and digital patient engagement capabilities as well as Electronic Medical Records (EMR), Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) and data protection services. WELL uses this platform to power healthcare practitioners both inside and outside of WELL's own omni-channel patient services offerings. As such, WELL owns and operates Canada's largest network of outpatient medical clinics serving primary and specialized healthcare services and is the provider of a leading multi-national, multi-disciplinary telehealth offering. WELL is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "WELL" and is part of the TSX Composite Index. To learn more about the Company, please visit: www.well.company.

About Circle Medical:

Circle Medical, a UCSF Health affiliate, is a digital-first primary care provider currently serving patients in its central hub in San Francisco and via telemedicine in a growing number of states. Its family medicine doctors build lasting relationships with patients and provide both preventive and chronic treatment, including ordering blood tests, imaging, specialist referrals and prescriptions. The practice is in network with most US-based insurance carriers. The practice runs on top of the Circle Medical technology platform, which uses technology and artificial intelligence to scale a better patient experience, improve outcomes and maintain a lower cost than traditional primary care models. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, CA, with a significant product, engineering and operations office in Montreal, Canada. For more information: www.circlemedical.com

About WISP:

Founded in 2018, WISP offers budget-friendly telehealth access for primary care, prescription medication and natural remedies to all humans regardless of health insurance. WISP specializes in women focused online reproduction and sexual health treatment. WISP offers an easier, more accessible, and more satisfying sexual healthcare experience to its customers. WISP began by offering discreet sexual health treatment and has grown to offer a comprehensive menu of online products and services, including primary care consultations & prescription treatment & over-the-counter prevention for UTI, Bacterial Vaginosis, Yeast Infections, Herpes, Contraception d, and more, visit: www.hellowisp.com.

