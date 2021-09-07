WELL Health Technologies Announces Inclusion in the S&P/TSX Composite Index

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSX: WELL) (the "Company" or "WELL"), a company focused on positively impacting health outcomes by leveraging technology to empower healthcare practitioners and their patients globally, announced today that its common shares will be added by Dow Jones Canadian Index Services to the S&P/TSX Composite Index effective Monday, September 20, 2021, prior to the open of trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX").

The Composite Index is the headline index for Canada, which represents the inclusion of the largest companies on the TSX and the principal benchmark measure for the Canadian equity markets.

"We are extremely proud and pleased to be added to the S&P/TSX Composite Index as it is a truly momentous milestone to join such a prestigious group featuring Canada's leading companies and brands," said Hamed Shahbazi, Founder and CEO of WELL. "We would like to take this opportunity to thank our shareholders for their steadfast trust and support. We never forget who we are working for as well as the importance of the work we are doing to help healthcare practitioners improve health outcomes. I would also like to extend my congratulations to the entire WELL team, which now includes more than 2400 members, for this outstanding achievement in such a short amount of time."

The S&P/TSX Composite Index is the headline index for the Canadian equity market. It is the broadest in the S&P/TSX family and is the basis for multiple sub-indices. The Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) serves as the distributor of both real-time and historical data for this index.

About WELL Health Technologies Corp.

WELL is an innovative technology enabled healthcare company whose overarching objective is to positively impact health outcomes by leveraging technology to empower and support healthcare practitioners and their patients. WELL has built an innovative practitioner enablement platform that includes comprehensive end to end practice management tools inclusive of virtual care and digital patient engagement capabilities as well as Electronic Medical Records (EMR), Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) and data protection services. WELL uses this platform to power healthcare practitioners both inside and outside of WELL's own omni-channel patient services offerings. WELL owns and operates Canada's largest network of outpatient medical clinics serving primary and specialized healthcare services and is the provider of a leading multi-national multi-disciplinary telehealth offering. WELL is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "WELL". To learn more about the company, please visit: www.well.company.

