WELL Health to Participate in Credit Suisse's Hidden Gems Conference

VANCOUVER, BC, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSX: WELL) ("WELL" or the "Company"), a company focused on positively impacting health outcomes by leveraging technology to empower healthcare practitioners and their patients globally, is pleased to announce that Hamed Shahbazi, Chairman and CEO, will be participating in Credit Suisse's The Investor Landscape: Hidden Gems Conference.

The conference will take place in person at Credit Suisse's offices in New York City on April 7, 2022. Mr. Shahbazi will be participating in one-on-one meetings with institutional investors throughout the day.

Credit Suisse's The Investor Landscape: Hidden Gems Conference provides investors access to premier, publicly traded businesses that are potentially undervalued. To register for the event, please contact your Credit Suisse representative.

About WELL Health Technologies Corp.

WELL is a practitioner focused digital healthcare company whose overarching objective is to positively impact health outcomes to empower and support healthcare practitioners and their patients. WELL has built an innovative practitioner enablement platform that includes comprehensive end-to-end practice management tools inclusive of virtual care and digital patient engagement capabilities as well as Electronic Medical Records (EMR), Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) and data protection services. WELL uses this platform to power healthcare practitioners both inside and outside of WELL's own omni-channel patient services offerings. As such, WELL owns and operates Canada's largest network of outpatient medical clinics serving primary and specialized healthcare services and is the provider of a leading multi-national, multi-disciplinary telehealth offering. WELL is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "WELL" and is part of the TSX Composite Index. To learn more about the Company, please visit: www.well.company.

