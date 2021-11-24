Well Intervention Market Growth to Double as Demand for Oil and Gas Skyrockets

Fact.MR's latest report on well intervention market presents a thorough study of growth drivers, latest trends, and restraints affecting growth through 2031. It uncovers hidden opportunities across leading segments in terms of type, services and application. The report also highlights various strategies adopted by key players to dominate the market.

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per latest Fact.MR analysis, the global well intervention market is likely to reach US$ 7.1 Bn in 2021. The overall well intervention demand is expected to increase at a CAGR of 7% between 2021 and 2031, surpassing US$ 14 Bn by the end of 2031.

Rising demand for oil and gas across the globe, increasing need to revamp & refurbish existing oilfields, and high investments by governments to explore new oilfield reserves are some of the factors driving the well intervention market.

As well intervention is a remedial operation carried out on oil and gas well to increase its production capacity, demand is significantly high in oil and gas sector. Hence, rising focus on improving operational efficiency of wells will continue to accelerate the growth of well intervention market.

Rising number of offshore oil & gas exploration projects planned for the forthcoming decades, especially across Africa and North America is anticipated to create high demand for offshore well intervention services.

Further, adoption of digitalization and automation in intervention services has made the restoring process of complex wells easy and more effective. In response to this, manufacturers are designing and launching new autonomous well intervention system to maximize production while reducing intervention costs.

As per Fact.MR, light well intervention will continue to dominate the global market, accounting for around 56% revenue share by 2031. Demand for light well intervention is surging as it is considered to be the most cost-efficient solution for restoring oil and gas wells.

Moreover, as light well intervention enables more operations, resulting into better repair and exploration of subsea wells, sales are expected to burgeon over the coming years.

Regionally, North America is estimated to dominate the global well intervention market, with the U.S. spearheading the growth. As per the study, the U.S. is poised to exhibit strong growth on the back of increasing investments by government in oil and gas activities, presence of thousands of production wells and increasing consumption of oil and gas.

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), there are over 90000 production wells in the U.S. Furthermore, the U.S. oil production reached 12.8 million barrels per day while natural gas gross withdrawals reached 116.8 billion cubic feet per day in December 2019.

"Amid surging demand for oil and gas, governments are investing heavily for exploring more oil and gas reserves. This is anticipated to create lucrative growth avenues within well intervention market. Besides this, rising need for restoring old oil and gas wells will bode well for the market," says a Fact.MR analyst

Key Takeaways from Well Intervention Market Survey

The U.S. market is slated to expand at a CAGR of 8% over the forecast period, owing to the increasing exploration of shale reserves and oil and gas projects.

With increasing investments in oil and gas activities, India is poised to register growth at 6.5% CAGR by the end of 2031.

is poised to register growth at 6.5% CAGR by the end of 2031. By type, light well intervention accounts for more than half of the share in 2021.

Coiled tubing well intervention services segment is projected to grow at 6% CAGR over the forecast period.

Based on application, offshore well intervention is likely to dominate the market, accounting for 55% of revenue by 2031.

Key Drivers

Growing need for enhancing production potential of mature oil & gas fields will propel the demand for well intervention.

Rising energy consumption requirements will facilitate the uptake of well intervention services.

Technological advancement in well intervention systems is positively impacting the growth in the market.

Increasing investments in offshore sector is escalating the demand for oilfield services such as intervention and floating platform.

Key Restraints

Increasing volatility of oil prices and gradual shift towards alternate renewable sources of energy might impede the growth in the market.

Implementation of stringent government regulations is also limiting the growth.

Competitive Landscape

Leading players operating in the well intervention market are leveraging various growth strategies such as product innovation, mergers, acquisitions, collaborations and new facility establishments to gain competitive edge and expand their global footprint

In November 2021 , Expro, a leading provider of energy services, launched "Galea", the world's first fully autonomous well intervention system to maximize production while reducing intervention costs, HSE risks and environmental impact. Galea™ replaces larger, conventional and more labor-intensive wireline rig-ups for a range of slickline operations such as solids removal, plug setting/pulling and logging surveys.

, Expro, a leading provider of energy services, launched "Galea", the world's first fully autonomous well intervention system to maximize production while reducing intervention costs, HSE risks and environmental impact. Galea™ replaces larger, conventional and more labor-intensive wireline rig-ups for a range of slickline operations such as solids removal, plug setting/pulling and logging surveys. In November 2021 , Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc., an international offshore energy services company joined Trendsetter Engineering, Inc. in a global partnership to provide integrated hydraulic intervention services for subsea wells and flowlines. The new partnership will integrate Trendsetter's 15,0000psi Subsea Tree Injection Manifold ( 15K STIM) and experienced personnel into Helix's state-of-the-art fleet of well intervention vessels and equipment used to perform well services globally.

, Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc., an international offshore energy services company joined Trendsetter Engineering, Inc. in a global partnership to provide integrated hydraulic intervention services for subsea wells and flowlines. The new partnership will integrate Trendsetter's 15,0000psi Subsea Tree Injection Manifold ( STIM) and experienced personnel into Helix's state-of-the-art fleet of well intervention vessels and equipment used to perform well services globally. In March 2021 , international oilfield service company Expro Group formed an exclusive alliance with global vessel provider FTAI Ocean LLC, a subsidiary of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC, for the supply of the DP3 M/V Pride well intervention vessel to provide full light well intervention ("LWI") services to the subsea oil and gas sector.

Some of the prominent players operating in the well intervention market profiled by Fact.MR are:

Schlumberger Ltd

Halliburton Company

HELIX ESG

Weatherford International Plc

National Oilwell Varco

Expro Group

General Electric Company (GE)

Deepwell AS

Hunting Energy Services

Oceaneering International Inc.

Others

More Insights on the Global Well Intervention Sales Outlook

Fact.MR provides an unbiased analysis of well intervention market, presenting historical demand data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics for the period from 2021-2031. The study divulges compelling insights on the global demand for well intervention with a detailed segmentation on the basis of:

Type

Light Well Intervention

Medium Well Intervention

Heavy Well Intervention

Services

Coiled Tubing Well Intervention

Subsea Landing String Well Intervention Services

Fishing Well Intervention Services

Wireline Cased Well Intervention

Sidetracking Well Intervention

Thru Tubing Well Intervention

Slickline Well Intervention

Other Well Intervention Services

Application

Onshore Well Intervention Services

Offshore Well Intervention Services

Key Questions Covered in the Well Intervention Market Outlook Report

The report offers insight into well intervention demand outlook for 2021-2031

The market study also highlights projected sales growth for well intervention market between 2021 and 2031

Well intervention market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry

Well intervention market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others

