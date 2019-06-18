Well Intervention Market to Value US$ 12.5 Bn at CAGR of 5.23% by 2026 | Exclusive Report by Fortune Business Insights

Key Companies Covered in the Well Intervention Market Research Report Include Schlumberger, Halliburton, NOV, Baker Hughes, Oceaneering, Weatherford, Helix, Expro Group, Hunting Energy Services, Altus Intervention, Superior Energy Services, C&J Energy Services, TechnipFMC, Welltec, Deepwell AS, among others

PUNE, India, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Well Intervention Market will gain significantly from the increasing demand for oil and gas from offshore areas. Fortune Business Insights has recently announced publishing of a report, titled "Well Intervention Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Type (Light Intervention, Medium Intervention, Heavy Intervention), Service (Logging & Bottom Hole Survey, Tubing/Packer Failure & Repair, Stimulation, Remedial Cementing, Zonal Isolation, Sand Control, Artificial Lift, Fishing, RE-Perforation), Application (Onshore, Offshore) and Geography Forecast till 2025." As per the report in 2018, the global Well Intervention Market was worth US$ 8+ Bn. The global Well Intervention Market is expected to progress at a CAGR of 5.23% and reach US$ 12.5 Bn by the end of 2026.

Well Intervention Market Size, Share and Global Industry Trend Forecast till 2026

In terms of type, light intervention held the highest share in the global Well Intervention Market. Light intervention accounted for 58.8% of the global market in 2018. The popularity of light intervention is high among end users due to its less operational cost compared to heavy and medium intervention. However, the demand for heavy and medium intervention is likely to increase during the forecast period in response to the increasing well intervention activities.

To cater the constantly increasing demand for oil and gas, key market players are trying to increase the productivity of existing wells. This is likely to increase the growth rate in the global Well Intervention Market.

Onshore Segment Emerged Dominant in the Global Well Intervention Market

In terms of application, onshore segment was leading the global Well Intervention Market in 2018. However, the offshore segment is anticipated to witness high demand and grow at a relatively higher CAGR during the forecast period 2019-2026. Growth witnessed in this segment is attributable to the increasing investment in subsea oil and gas assets. This is likely to fuel the demand in the global Well Intervention Market.

Increasing number of well intervention activities and rising number of active rigs are key factors expected to drive the global Well Intervention Market during the forecast period 2019-2026. Moreover, discovery of new wells and rigs is also anticipated to give impetus to the global Well Intervention Market.

On the flip side, the high cost associated with well intervention activities may restrain the global Well Intervention Market during the forecast period.

"Market players should focus on investing in offshore assets. This will help improve the reservoir performance and overall life cycle of the well. This may also boost the global Well Intervention Market," said a lead analyst at Fortune Business Insights.

Middle East and Africa to Expand at the Highest CAGR

North America was dominating the global Well Intervention Market in 2018. The market in North America was worth US$ 3,268.3 Mn in 2018. Asia Pacific and Europe also held a significant share in the global Well Intervention Market. North America is expected to dominate the global market even during the forecast period. Increase in offshore activities in the Gulf of Mexico and North Sea will create growth opportunities for the Well Intervention Market in North America. Additionally, in 2017 the U.S. accounted for 50% of the new well drilled, followed by China and other Asian nations. The Middle East and Africa, is expected to grow at a relatively higher CAGR owing to the increased investment inflow and huge budget aided from Gulf nations.

