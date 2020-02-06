WELL introduces Self-Rescheduling to improve staff workflow and patient experience

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WELL Health Inc. is launching Self-Rescheduling, enabling patients to reschedule medical appointments automatically via text message.

WELL Self-Rescheduling ensures that patients can quickly and easily reschedule appointments without having to call in and wait on hold, which can take 15 minutes or more. As a result of Self-Rescheduling, patients will have improved access to care and a better patient experience.

"Poor customer service and communication are the leading complaints among patients," said WELL CEO and founder Guillaume de Zwirek. "We developed Self-Rescheduling to deliver the same level of service and convenience patients have come to expect in other industries."

Self-Rescheduling eliminates a significant volume of calls for medical practices, streamlining their workflow, and ensuring high-need patients receive care promptly. The feature is being released at Houston Methodist Hospital.

"At Houston Methodist, patient access is a top priority. We get thousands of calls every day from patients wanting to change their appointments. The ability to use Self-Rescheduling eliminates many of these calls and allows more focus on the acute needs of our patients," Tesha Montgomery, Vice President, Operations and Patient Access, Houston Methodist.

Other scheduling and rescheduling platforms require patients to log in to a separate portal or app to reschedule. WELL's fully text-enabled solution removes that layer of friction for a seamless, concierge experience.

WELL clients have seen no-shows drop by as much as 70 percent after implementing our bidirectional messaging infrastructure, and automating workflows such as appointment reminders, care directives, and thousands of other use-cases. Self-Rescheduling can reduce no-shows even further, reduce cancellations, and improve slot utilization.

To learn more, visit well.wellapp.com/reschedule.

About WELL Health Inc.

WELL is the last-mile patient communication infrastructure for healthcare. We enable enterprise health systems, private practices, and vendors to communicate with patients securely across any channel, including text messaging, email, telephone, and live chat.

With WELL, patients receive all of their healthcare communication from one trusted source — their provider. The platform empowers service representatives to seamlessly converse with patients in real time, ensuring patients feel heard while driving staff efficiency and increased revenue.

Founded in 2015, WELL is based in Santa Barbara, California and is the highest rated patient engagement software on G2 (January 2020). WELL serves many of the country's leading health systems and powers best-in-class experiences for more than 14,000 healthcare professionals and 13 million patients.

