Well Known Boston Rooted Comedians Rally Around Best Of Boston Album Release

BOSTON, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston has a long history of pumping out world-class comedians that have moved on to host talk shows, star in movies and television series and headline arenas. But some of the city's best acts still choose to make Boston their home in lieu of chasing entertainment industry attention night after night in New York and Los Angeles. Virtual Comedy Network's latest release, Best of Boston Stand-up Vol. 1, highlights these comedians.

Best of Boston Stand-up Vol. 1 album cover

Album producer Jim Serpico (Maron, Rescue Me, Comedy Central Roasts) wanted to find a way "to let people discover comedians working and living in Boston that are as good as any in the business." The Best of Boston Stand-up Vol. 1 album is being released on the 6th anniversary of Laugh Boston, the comedy club where the album was recorded and will be available to stream everywhere you listen to music and comedy including iTunes, Pandora, and Spotify on September 13th. BOB features Dan Crohn, Jimmy Dunn, Don Gavin, Christine Hurley, Kelly MacFarland, Will Noonan, Ken Rogerson, Corey Rodrigues, Steve Sweeney and Tony V.

After listening to a screener of the album Steven Wright said the album features "Fantastically Hilarious Boston Comedians!" Peabody's Gary Gulman chimed in to say, "This is a MUST HAVE for any comedy fan. Listen and hear why Boston is legendary for producing original, hilarious comedians like me."

Even Colin Quinn was impressed. "Boston's always had a very high percentage of the best comics and this is a sample of some of the great ones," said Quinn. Medford born comedian/actor Robert Kelly reacted positively as well. "I've been waiting for an album like this since I started comedy," Kelly said. "Sweeney, Gavin, Rogerson, Dunn and Tony V are the reason Boston pumps out the best comic in the world."

On a recent episode of Marc Maron's WTF podcast with guest Juston McKinney, Maron, who started his comedy career in Boston says, "The weird thing about Boston, and I think it's a little different than when I started there, is that there is, like, a regional comedy business where guys (sic) never leave there. I think it's really the only place like that."

"One time I got off stage and got a compliment from Nick DiPaolo," says album participant Dan Crohn. "And I'm thinking to myself, that's all I really want, a comic that I know and respect saying that to me. That's enough for me. I could keep my quality of life by staying in Boston. Anytime I thought about moving it gave tremendous amounts of anxiety."

Other notable Boston comedians include Bill Burr, Conan O'Brien, Patrice Oneal, Lenny Clarke, Jay Leno, and Denis Leary.

