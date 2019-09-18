Well-Known Defense Attorney Ben Newman Launches Full-Time Dispute Resolution Career

MAITLAND, Fla., Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Benjamin W. "Ben" Newman, a 25-year litigator, will begin his full-time dispute resolution practice with Upchurch Watson White & Max Mediation Group on Oct. 7.

Ben Newman's first day as a UWWM panel member is Oct. 7, but dates are being scheduled now.

His litigation practice spanned Florida from the Panhandle to the Keys; most recently, he was a partner with Wilson Elser, one of the largest and most well-known litigation firms nationwide. During his legal career, Newman consistently tried high-stakes, high-dollar cases throughout the state, developing expertise in the practice areas of medical malpractice, nursing home litigation, insurance defense, and product liability, and other matters involving issues of catastrophic injury or wrongful death.

Newman also represented small- and medium-sized businesses, Fortune 500 companies and government agencies in such matters as catastrophic transportation liability. Other high-profile clients included nationally renowned physicians and premier teaching hospitals, as well as dentists, nurses, paramedics, podiatrists, radiologists, pathologists, counselors, social workers and other members of the allied health professions, in addition to managed care organizations and privately run emergency rooms. His familiarity with the substance and nuances of most medical specialties not only drew a large clientele but also built demand for his presentations and seminars on a variety of liability and risk management issues among health care and insurance professionals.

Newman already has served as a federal- and state-certified mediator or a Florida Supreme Court-qualified arbitrator in a considerable number of matters, and he combines his experience as a professional neutral and as a litigator to embark on this new chapter. "We look forward to welcoming Ben to our distinguished panel of neutrals," said John Upchurch, founding principal and CEO of UWWM. "He brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the table, especially in the health care arena, which is a major focus of our overall mission."

Over the years, Newman has gained a reputation for building relationships, and he promises to bring "a unique perspective to alternative dispute resolution and work tirelessly with attorneys and their clients to achieve a successful resolution in mediations and arbitration proceedings."

For more information or to schedule a mediation with Ben Newman, please contact case manager Cathy McCleary at (800) 863-1462 or cmccleary@uww-adr.com.

About Upchurch Watson White & Max

A nationally leading mediation specialty firm, Upchurch Watson White & Max is known for facilitating reasonable agreements to resolve complex issues. From eight offices in Florida and Alabama, state Supreme Court-certified attorney mediators with wide-ranging specialties serve as court-appointed and privately employed mediators, arbitrators and third-party neutral case managers, implementing innovative methods of alternative dispute resolution across the country. On the web: uww.adr.com.

