Well-Known Hematologist-Oncologist Leads Perlmutter Cancer Center's New Location In Sunset Park, Expanding Care To Brooklyn Residents

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hematologist/oncologist Rami K. Daya, MD is well known to countless residents of Brooklyn, especially those he has treated for cancer throughout his long and distinguished career. Now, he has taken on a new responsibility, leading a team of renowned cancer experts at the NYU Langone Perlmutter Cancer Center's brand-new, multi-disciplinary ambulatory location in Sunset Park.

With more than 30 years of clinical experience, Daya treats many types of cancer, but specializes in blood and gastrointestinal cancers, such as multiple myeloma and colorectal cancer. And as director of medical oncology at NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn, he oversees all cancer treatment at the hospital as well.

With breast cancer, colorectal cancer, and lung cancer on the rise in Brooklyn, the need for convenient, high-quality and coordinated care in the borough is constantly growing. Daya will lead efforts to develop new patient screening programs for early detection and prevention. Patients in Brooklyn will have access to the resources and technology of NYU's Perlmutter Cancer Center, one of only 50 cancer centers to receive comprehensive designation from the National Cancer Institute.

"This new, state-of-the-art facility offers the most advanced radiation oncology treatment, the latest in immunotherapy, chemotherapy and infusion therapy -- all within two blocks of the hospital for convenience," says Daya, who also serves as a clinical assistant professor of medicine at NYU Grossman School of Medicine and medical director of the Infusion Center at NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn. "The Sunset Park location allows us to treat our patients with the highest level of care and provide comprehensive services right here in Brooklyn."

Certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine in both medical oncology and hematology, Daya received his medical degree from Damascus University and completed his residency in internal medicine at New York Methodist Hospital. He then went on to complete fellowship training in hematology/oncology at University Hospital in Newark, NJ. He also has contributed to several research publications over his career, including Clinical & Translational Oncology, and Hem/Onc Today.

The new outpatient center in Sunset Park expands the capabilities of Perlmutter Cancer Center and doubles its capacity to treat patients in Brooklyn with the same level of care provided at its Manhattan location. Other services at the new center include blood transfusion, a pharmacy for preparing treatments on-site, pathology services, genetic counseling, nutrition and social services.

"Dr. Daya enjoys an excellent reputation in treating cancer, and is well known to the residents of Brooklyn for the quality of care he has provided for three decades," says Benjamin G. Neel, MD, PhD, director of NYU Langone's Perlmutter Cancer Center. "As a comprehensive cancer center serving New York City, we want to provide Brooklyn residents the very best, most convenient care. We are excited to have his leadership as we expand outreach in the borough."

NYU Langone's Perlmutter Cancer Center recently received designation from the National Cancer Institute (NCI), the highest-ranking a cancer program can achieve, for providing state-of-the-art, research-based approaches to preventing, detecting, and treating cancer.



