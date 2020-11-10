Well-Known Trial Lawyer Karen Brimmer Becomes Full-Time Mediator

MIAMI, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KarenA. Brimmer's civil trial practice was 43 years in the making, but this year she decided to build upon that experience by joining Upchurch Watson White & Max to become a full-time mediator instead.

Ms. Brimmer can mediate anywhere through video conference.

Ms. Brimmer spent the first 23 years of her career at a boutique civil-defense law firm in South Florida, Stephens, Lynn, Klein & McNicholas, and tried her first civil jury trial with them the year after graduating from the University of Miami School of Law in 1977. In 2000, after progressing from law clerk to shareholder, she joined the national law firm of Hinshaw & Culbertson, where she continued her trial practice until earlier this year.

She has tried more than 100 jury trials in state and federal courts in Florida in many diverse areas, including employment discrimination, wage and hour claims, personal injury, first-party insurance coverage disputes, legal malpractice, premises liability and negligent security. Ms. Brimmer's extensive litigation practice and breadth of legal knowledge have provided her with the ideal background and qualifications for resolving disputes among litigating parties who seek to settle their conflicts outside of a courtroom.

"Karen Brimmer brings a wealth of top-drawer legal experience to the table, and we are delighted that she selected our firm to host her mediation practice, based in our Miami and other South Florida locations," UWWM President and CEO John Upchurch said. "Our clients will be fortunate to be able to utilize the broad range of problem-solving skills Karen has so amply demonstrated as a successful civil litigation attorney, especially in the rapidly emerging fields of employment discrimination and benefits litigation."

A Virginia native, she received her undergraduate degree at the College of William and Mary in Williamsburg, Va. She came to Florida to attend law school and remained in Miami after graduating.

She is admitted to the U.S. District Court for the Middle, Northern and Southern Districts of Florida and the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit. Ms. Brimmer is also a member of the National Association of Women Lawyers.

