Well-Link Tech Showcases Real Time Cloud Rendering at IVS, Japan's Premier Startup Conference

TOKYO, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Well-Link Tech, a world-leading provider of real time cloud rendering technology, recently attended the IVS conference, Japan's largest gathering of startup executives. This marks the company's second invitation, reflecting its innovation and influence in the technology and gaming startup community.

Well-Link Tech Showcases Cutting-Edge Cloud Rendering at Japan’s IVS Conference

Eric Zhao, Well-Link Tech's Director of Global Business, joined a panel discussion titled "Riding The Wave: Web3 Gaming Opportunities In This Cycle." Alongside industry leaders from Xsolla, The Sandbox, and Mantle, Zhao shared his positive outlook on web3 games and emphasized the importance of enhancing game quality to attract more users.

"As developers incorporate high graphic quality and complex controls in their web3 games, cloud gaming is a great tool to use to reach users across devices and platforms." Zhao shared, "Making high quality content accessible to more users is Well-Link Tech's commitment to the ecosystem."

During the conference, Well-Link Tech also joined hands with Space Nation, a web3 space opera MMORPG and showcased a cloud version of the game. The demo drew the attention of numerous attendees, who were intrigued by Space Nation's expansive universe and impressed by the low latency and high visual quality delivered by Well-Link Tech's real-time cloud rendering solution.

Developers, particularly those working on graphically intensive games, were enthusiastic for Well-Link Tech's ability to transform their games into cloud-based experiences, enhancing user accessibility across platforms and devices, including PC, mobile and consoles.

Well-Link Tech is headquartered in Singapore, with businesses in Japan, China, Korea, Southeast Asia, Europe, and the United States. For more information about Well-Link Tech and its innovative offerings, please visit www.well-linktech.com.

