WELL Provides Preliminary Patient Visits for Q4-2022 Reflecting Strong Organic Growth and Record Results

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSX: WELL) (OTCQX: WHTCF) ("WELL" or the "Company"), a digital health company focused on positively impacting health outcomes by leveraging technology to empower healthcare practitioners and their patients globally, is pleased to provide a preview of the volume of its patient visit and interactions in Q4-2022.

WELL achieved a total of 991,268 omni-channel patient visits1 in Q4-2022, representing a year-over-year increase of 42% compared to Q4-2021, and an 11% increase compared to Q3-2022. In addition, WELL conducted 180,342 diagnostic visits in Q4-2022, and completed 186,045 asynchronous patient consultations. Combining WELL's omni-channel patient visits1, diagnostic visits and asynchronous patient consultations, WELL achieved a total of 1,357,655 patient interactions in Q4-2022.

For the full year, WELL achieved a total of approximately 3.5 million omni-channel patient visits1 and 4.9 million patient interactions in 2022. Omni-channel patient visits1 grew 50% in 2022 compared to the prior year, and total patient interactions grew 86% over the same time period. This growth was driven through a combination of acquisitions and organic growth.



Hamed Shahbazi, Chairman and CEO of WELL commented, "I'm very proud of our care provider team as well as the technology and provider support teams for the strong growth in patient care this past quarter reflecting strong organic growth and yet another record performance. Not only did we continue to grow but we were able to maintain industry leading NPS scores. To our knowledge, these metrics position WELL as the Canadian market leader in delivering omni-channel patient visits1. This growth is just the beginning for WELL. We are confident that with our focus on quality, innovation, and patient-centered care, we will continue to see strong growth in patient numbers and further establish ourselves as a leading healthcare provider."

1. Omni-channel patient visits1 is defined by all patient visits generated by all sources and channels. This includes any patient visits delivered by a WELL healthcare practitioner (inclusive of in-person or virtual) or a non-WELL practitioner but facilitated by WELL's virtual care tools. This figure does not include visits for diagnostic testing consultations or any asynchronous physician consultations.

WELL is a practitioner focused digital healthcare company whose overarching objective is to positively impact health outcomes to empower and support healthcare practitioners and their patients. WELL has built an innovative practitioner enablement platform that includes comprehensive end to end practice management tools inclusive of virtual care and digital patient engagement capabilities as well as Electronic Medical Records (EMR), Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) and data protection services. WELL uses this platform to power healthcare practitioners both inside and outside of WELL's own omni-channel patient services offerings. As such, WELL owns and operates Canada's largest network of outpatient medical clinics serving primary and specialized healthcare services and is the provider of a leading multi-national, multi-disciplinary telehealth offering. WELL is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "WELL" and on OTCQX under the symbol "WHTCF". To learn more about the Company, please visit: www.well.company .

This news release may contain "Forward-Looking Information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including without limitation WELL's expectations to report strong financial results. Forward-Looking Information is based upon several estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties, and contingencies. Forward-Looking Information generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "may", "should", "will", "could", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "anticipate", "expect", "believe" or "continue", or the negative thereof or similar variations. Forward-looking Information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the estimated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such Forward Looking Information and, which are not guarantees of future performance. WELL's statements expressed or implied by Forward Looking Information are subject to several risks, uncertainties, and conditions, many of which are outside of WELL 's control, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Forward-Looking Information is qualified in their entirety by inherent risks and uncertainties, including: direct and indirect material adverse effects from the COVID-19 pandemic; adverse market conditions; risks inherent in the primary healthcare sector in general; regulatory and legislative changes; that future results may vary from historical results; inability to obtain any requisite future financing on suitable terms; any inability to realize the expected benefits and synergies of acquisitions; that market competition may affect the business, results and financial condition of WELL and other risk factors identified in documents filed by WELL under its profile at www.sedar.com , including its most recent Annual Information Form. Except as required by securities law, WELL does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, events or otherwise.

