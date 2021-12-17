Well Raises $70M in Series B Funding to Grow Digital Health Improvement Platform

"We are enthusiastic about our levels of engagement and use that are unprecedented in health care" - Gary Loveman, CEO Tweet this

The Series B financing was led by Valeas Capital Partners, a recently launched investor-operator focused firm led by Ed Woiteshek and Rob Little (former Hellman & Friedman colleagues). A new investor group of 12 prominent CEOs and senior managing partners at top-tier private equity firms also joined the financing. Existing investors General Catalyst and partners of Hellman & Friedman all participated in the round. The company previously raised $40 million in a Series A financing in 2020 and $25 million in seed funding in 2019.

"We strive for levels of engagement and use that are unprecedented in health care as a necessary condition for health improvement, and we are enthusiastic about the levels of engagement we have demonstrated among our members who have been on the platform for more than two years," said Gary Loveman, co-founder, chairman and chief executive officer of Well. "As our user base has grown, we have been able to scale the delivery of personalized insights and rewards to keep members focused on the next best step for their health."

Well now serves thousands of members across many corporate clients and will launch with additional jumbo employer customers in 2022. In addition, the company is working directly with community health organizations and direct-to-consumer offerings in collaboration with leading consumer brands, providing more avenues for consumers to access Well's platform.

"Well has developed a differentiated and fundamentally unique offering that is proving successful at helping members make meaningful progress on their health and wellness goals. Well's platform stands apart amid a crowded marketplace trying to improve a broken consumer experience for more than 100 million people," said Woiteshek of Valeas Capital Partners.

"The rapid growth of our user base and opportunities across distribution channels is continuing to enhance the quality of our insights and ability to deliver meaningful partnership to each member on an individual level," said David Werry, co-founder, president and chief operating officer of Well.

About Well

Well is a health improvement platform with a mission to be the world's most effective partner in the advancement of individualized health. The company is designed to solve the most critical health problem affecting America today: the pervasive inability of consumers to consistently take well known actions that are proven to help them achieve better health, leading to poor population health outcomes and unsustainable cost for employers. Well solves this problem by serving as a "daily health partner" and creating a cycle of success with every member – building trusted relationships and aligning support based on their interests and then ultimately working with them proactively to impact their highest priority clinical improvement opportunities. We are based in Chapel Hill, N.C. and Newton, Mass. with offices in Minneapolis and New York City.

