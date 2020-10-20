Well-Respected Financial Services Consulting Team Launches Endurance Advisory Partners

DALLAS, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A team of highly experienced and industry-respected consultants in the financial services space that began working together in 2009 has expanded and relaunched as Endurance Advisory Partners. The firm is focused on achieving results for clients by pairing extensive industry relationships with a deep understanding of banking, regulatory, technology, and financial markets to help clients develop and execute strategies.

In addition to launching the firm, the team published a white paper that offers advice to financial institutions on best practices for evolving in a post-pandemic world. The white paper, titled Five Themes for 2021, offers actionable steps that firms can take in the current environment. It can be found on Endurance's website at https://enduranceadvisory.com/insights/five-themes-for-2021/.

"This year, we have seen a dramatic shift in the industry as it continues to react and adjust to a new normal," said Stephen Curry, CEO of Endurance Advisory Partners. "This was the impetus that led to us 'getting the band back together,' as we have had the great pleasure of working together in this capacity earlier in our careers. We have also recruited new talent to join us. Given the current economic, market, and regulatory environments, we are seeing an upswing in demand for the types of services our firm now offers – and we look forward to lending our hand."

Endurance Advisory Partners provides a broad range of consulting services with specialties such as Strategic Planning, Mergers & Acquisitions, Innovation & Digitization, Risk Management, Credit Risk, Mortgage Banking, Technology, and more to firms and executives across the country. The team is made up of industry veterans who have had distinguished careers in executive management at local, regional, and national firms, along with a history of building businesses, turning around struggling enterprises, addressing regulatory issues, implementing digital banking platforms, and solving problems.

The firm's wealth of industry experience includes implementations of many successful turnaround strategies, as well as optimizing and preparing companies for the future. The company's leadership team and their specialized areas of expertise can be viewed on Endurance's website at https://enduranceadvisory.com/team/. They oversee the following areas:

Commercial Banking

Mortgage Banking

Strategic Planning, Corporate Finance, and Liquidity Management

Syndications

Debt Restructuring

Retail & Small Business

IT & Digital Innovation

Risk Management, Compliance, BSA/AML, and Sanctions

Treasury & Payments

Operations Enhancement, Transformation, and Merger Integration

Finance & Operations

About Endurance Advisory Partners

For more than a decade, the team at Endurance Advisory Partners has been optimizing business models for the long run. We provide a broad range of financial services companies a tool box of specialized solutions and an unmatched breadth of perspective from industry experts who have used the tools to effect change – on Main Street and in the world of banking – more times than we can count.

Our specialized team is located throughout the country and has areas of expertise spanning many fronts including strategy, mergers & acquisitions, innovation and digitization, corporate finance advisory, risk management, compliance interim leadership, regulatory support, and beyond.

The firm is a strategic vendor for the Oklahoma Bankers Association and Texas Bankers Association, and a member of the Loan Syndications and Trading Association (LSTA) as well as the Turnaround Management Association (TMA). For more information, visit https://enduranceadvisory.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contacts

Laura Simpson

JConnelly for Endurance Advisory Partners

973.713.8834

[email protected]

SOURCE Endurance Advisory Partners