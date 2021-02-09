Well Told Inc. Announces Closing of Private Placement

TORONTO, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Well Told Inc. ("Well Told" or the "Company"), a Canadian wellness company that offers plant-based supplements, remedies and other functional wellness products is pleased to announce the closing of a private placement of unsecured convertible debentures, raising a total of approximately $2 million (the "Offering"). The Offering was oversubscribed and closed in December of 2020.

Well Told is also pleased to announce that it has engaged Bayline Capital Partners as its capital market advisor to assist the Company with all of its go forward capital markets initiatives.

"This is a significant milestone in the history of our business," said Monica Ruffo, founder and CEO, of Well Told. "We've seen so much support from customers, retailers and the media, it's fantastic to see that same support coming through from the investment community. This new round of investment will allow us to continue to innovate through research and development, and will go towards marketing efforts, capital expense (including inventory), as well as making a few key hires. I am so excited for what the future holds and look forward to updating our new and old investors as we continue to grow."

About Well Told Inc.

Well Told is a female founded, emerging plant-based wellness company that formulates, develops, distributes and sells a variety of supplements, remedies and other functional wellness products. Founded by serial entrepreneur and award winning leader Monica Ruffo, it was after undergoing treatment for breast cancer, and deciding to take her health into her own hands that she discovered the lack of transparency and availability of clean, plant-based formulations in the wellness industry. Well Told is on a mission to make the world a healthier place through plants. All the unique formulations are free of synthetics, fillers and isolates, and offer scientifically proven results.

SOURCE Well Told Inc.