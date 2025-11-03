Wellable Acquires Wellness Break Platform Bright Breaks

BOSTON, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wellable strengthens their award-winning leadership in employee wellness, rewards, and recognition with the acquisition of Bright Breaks. An innovator in preventing burnout and boosting productivity, Bright Breaks integrates short, interactive breaks into employees' calendars to help busy teams recharge, refocus, and perform at their best.

Bright Breaks x Wellable

The acquisition expands Wellable's capabilities as an all-in-one employee well-being and experience platform by including several daily live breaks and a robust on-demand library. These 7-minute breaks invite employees to meditate, stretch, dance, strength train, practice gratitude, and learn tips around finances, meal preparation, and more. A smart scheduler integrates with Outlook and Google calendars to automatically find time for breaks, helping employees stay engaged and prevent burnout without disrupting their workday.

"Acquiring Bright Breaks is a natural extension of Wellable's vision to make well-being an effortless, everyday experience," said Amanda Kuron, Vice President of Content at Wellable. "By embedding micro-breaks throughout the workday, we empower employees to reset and recharge while fostering deeper motivation and connection."

Founded in 2020, Bright Breaks has made wellness frictionless, measurable, and inclusive. The platform's science-backed approach is built on research showing that employees who take regular breaks to move, stretch, or practice breathwork report up to a 40% increase in productivity alongside lower burnout rates.

"This is the perfect home for Bright Breaks," said David Howe, CEO of Bright Breaks. "Wellable shares our passion for making wellness accessible, sustainable, and integrated. Together, we can scale break culture across enterprises, offering teams new ways to recharge, refocus, and thrive."

Through this integration, existing Bright Breaks clients will also have the opportunity to access Wellable's capabilities, including holistic wellness challenges, rewards and recognition, multi-media content, coaching, benefits navigation, and data reporting, under one unified user experience.

About Wellable

Wellable is a global and award-winning employee wellness, rewards, and recognition company with offices in Boston, San Diego, and Washington, D.C. dedicated to unlocking individual potential and redefining the future of work. Organizations use Wellable to strengthen workplace culture and enhance the physical and mental health of employees. Catering to organizations of all sizes, Wellable's holistic solutions range from customizable wellness challenges and educational content to integrated rewards, personalized coaching, and live on-site and virtual events.

About Bright Breaks

Bright Breaks is a technology-enabled workplace well-being platform that integrates with employees' calendars to schedule short, live wellness breaks. These include stretching, movement, breath work, mindfulness, and other micro-classes that individuals and teams can join throughout the day. Bright Breaks has been praised for driving participation and well-being without overwhelming employees' schedules.

Media Contact:

Nick Patel

(617) 765-7816

[email protected]

SOURCE Wellable