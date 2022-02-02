Wellable Labs, National Wellness Institute Release 2022 U.S. Wellness Professional Compensation Report

BOSTON, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To provide wellness professionals and the organizations they work for with actionable insights on critical salary and benefits trends, Wellable Labs and the National Wellness Institute (NWI) released the 2022 U.S. Wellness Professional Compensation Report, which surveyed 356 full-time wellness professionals from across the country. Key takeaways include guidelines for employers to best attract top talent and essential skills wellness professionals must have to successfully navigate this rapidly growing and transforming sector.

Top Benefits For U.S. Wellness Professionals Median Compensation By Wellness Profession

Compensation Trends

The report outlines salary and compensation data in the workplace wellness field to identify guidelines for future professional growth. The data suggests that compensation differences are linked to geographic location. Specifically, median compensation among respondents varied based on employee location and company headquarters, and compensation was higher along the East and West Coasts than in the Central U.S.

The report also breaks out compensation by seven professions, which had a smaller variance. Median compensation fell within a $24,500 range for all wellness professions. Public health administrators and consultants marked the lower and upper bounds, respectively. The median compensation for the five remaining wellness professions fell between $63,500 and $78,000.

Benefits Trends

The most provided benefits are (i) health insurance, (ii) dental insurance, (iii) paid vacation, (iv) employee assistance programs, and (v) paid sick leave. Employers looking to attract and retain top talent in the field may want to bolster their benefits packages with (i) performance bonuses, (ii) fitness reimbursements or discounts, (iii) student debt assistance, (iv) tuition reimbursement, and (v) extended maternity/paternity leave. Respondents ranked these five benefit offerings as being highly desirable additions to their current benefits packages.

Wellness professionals appear to be looking for cash offerings more than benefits. Most respondents (59%) stated they would be unwilling to trade a portion of their salaries for an increased benefits package.

Wellness Promotion Competencies

The report also outlines the NWI's Wellness Promotion Competency Model, a common set of standards for wellness professionals to assess their skills as they prepare for future wellness career opportunities. There are five domains wellness professionals should keep in mind for professional growth.

Authenticity and self-awareness Whole-person and systems approaches Inclusive and responsive practices Communication and connection Legal and ethical principles

Conclusion

"Although workplace wellness programs have been around for over fifty years, the COVID-19 pandemic has shown just how critical it is for a holistic, comprehensive wellness strategy to be included in any well-thought-out business plan," said Brighid Sullivan, Director of Wellable Labs. "Driven by employee demand for multi-dimensional well-being benefits, workplace wellness has become a $52.8B industry and is expected to continue growing at an annual rate of 7% in the coming years. As the future of work evolves, we expect to see a diverse range of new employment opportunities become available, requiring employers to get ahead of wellness professional compensation trends to appeal to top talent and employees to sharpen their toolbox of skills."

As the wellness industry continues to grow, new roles are being added and current ones are evolving. Employers and wellness practitioners alike must stay abreast of the latest changes in the compensations and competency standards discussed in this report to stay competitive.

About The National Wellness Institute

The National Wellness Institute (NWI) is the leader in providing professional development and engagement opportunities that support individuals from a variety of disciplines in promoting whole–person wellness.

Visit www.nationalwellness.org to join the global leader of professional development and engagement for individuals who drive multidimensional, multicultural, high-level wellness strategies from a variety of professional disciplines.

About Wellable Labs

Wellable Labs, Wellable's research and thought leadership division, is dedicated to advancing human capital management by reimagining the framework, norms, tools, and technologies industry professionals use to attract, retain, and enhance the performance of employees. As organizations adapt to meet the wants and needs of their employees, differentiate themselves through a culture of health, and drive overall business success, there has never been a better or more necessary time to explore the intersection of engagement, well-being, benefits, and technology. To this end, Wellable Labs works with tactical thinkers and visionary leaders to conduct proprietary research, deliver interactive content, provide thought leadership, and cultivate a robust community to question the status quo and transform the way organizations optimize their workforces.

Learn more and get involved at www.wellablelabs.com, or check out Wellable's award-winning solution at www.wellable.co.

