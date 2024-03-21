Wellable Launches Small Market Wellness Solution for Brown & Brown Customers

BOSTON, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wellable, a global leader in employee well-being solutions, partners with Brown & Brown, one of the world's largest and most respected insurance brokerages, to improve employee health and build a culture of wellness with Wellable's thoughtfully designed, holistic programs.

The offering focuses on organizations with 200 or fewer employees, a market traditionally underserved by wellness solution providers. Brown & Brown customers will gain access to Wellable's modern technologies and unparalleled customer support.

"Empowering small employers with population health solutions is not just about the size of the company; it's about the size of the impact. Every step toward employee health, no matter how small the organization, paves the way for a brighter, healthier future," said Kelly Polinski, Director of Population Health for Brown & Brown. "We are thrilled to collaborate with Wellable, making it accessible and achievable for smaller employers to improve the health and well-being of their workforces."

Employers can build custom wellness programs with Wellable's library of gamified wellness challenges, evidence-based educational content, and on-demand classes. Employees will use Wellable's top-rated Wellness Platform to track activity, learn about various health topics, and interact with colleagues.

"Brown & Brown's commitment to finding innovative solutions for small market clients aligns perfectly with Wellable's mission to unlock individual potential, build community, and redefine the future of work through well-being," said Geoff Geredien, Wellable's Chief Growth Officer. "Together, we're excited to empower organizations of all sizes to offer engaging wellness benefits."

The program is available now for all eligible Brown & Brown customers.

About Wellable

Wellable is a wellness technology platform that enables organizations to create programs that help employees thrive by engaging them in holistic well-being challenges, educational modules, and activities. Wellable supplements its digital experience with on-site and virtual services and rewards administration to maximize engagement, resulting in healthier, happier, more productive workforces. Headquartered in Boston, Wellable works with employers worldwide and has been named a Top 100 Software Product by G2.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc. is a leading insurance brokerage firm, delivering risk management solutions to individuals and businesses since 1939. With approximately 16,000+ teammates in 500+ locations worldwide, Brown & Brown is committed to providing innovative strategies to help protect what its customers value most. For more information or to find an office near you, please visit bbinsurance.com.

