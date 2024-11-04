WellAve Dermatology Launches In-House Pathology Services for Faster, Personalized Skin Diagnoses

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WellAve Dermatology is excited to announce the launch of its new in-house pathology services, in partnership with AnnaPath Pathology Services. This new service, led by board-certified dermatopathologist Dr. Ilene Bayer-Garner, will provide patients with quicker diagnostic results and more personalized care. The launch marks a significant advancement in WellAve's ongoing commitment to delivering patient-centered dermatology services.

Faster, More Reliable Results

With WellAve's new pathology services, patients will now receive diagnostic results in under 48 hours, a substantial improvement from the previous two-week timeline. By bringing these services in-house, WellAve ensures that its dermatology providers have direct access to a dedicated dermatopathologist who can consult on complex cases in real-time, offering a more precise and timely diagnosis.

"Our goal has always been to deliver the best care possible to our patients," said Dr. Allan Harrington, Chief Medical Officer at WellAve Dermatology. "By offering this new pathology service, we're not only speeding up the diagnostic process but also ensuring that our patients receive the highest level of personalized care. This is a major step forward in improving outcomes for our patients."

Partnership with AnnaPath Pathology Services

The new service is a collaboration between WellAve Dermatology and AnnaPath Pathology Services, a Maryland-based lab that handles the technical component of pathology processing. Dr. Ilene Bayer-Garner leads the professional component, ensuring that each slide is reviewed by a dermatopathologist who specializes in diagnosing skin conditions, including skin cancer. Dr. Bayer-Garner is a board certified dermatopathologist with 19 years of experience reading skin pathology specimens.

"This new collaboration allows us to combine local expertise with specialized dermatological insight," said Dr. Garner. "We have the ability to correlate clinical observations with pathology results, which is critical for accurate diagnoses. This level of communication enhances the care we provide and ensures a faster, more patient-friendly process."

A Patient-Centered Approach

WellAve Dermatology's new pathology service will benefit patients at no additional cost, as it is fully covered by the insurance plans already accepted by the practice. With faster diagnostic times, patients gain peace of mind, especially when awaiting potentially serious results, such as skin cancer diagnoses. This reduction in wait time can be reassuring, helping patients feel supported through what can be a stressful period.

"The time from biopsy to diagnosis is critical," noted Sheila Keppler, COO of WellAve Dermatology. "By cutting that waiting period down to 48 hours, we are not only providing faster results but also reducing patient anxiety and improving patient care outcomes."

Comprehensive Expertise

Dr. Garner, WellAve's in-house dermatopathologist, is board-certified in both dermatology and dermatopathology, a dual specialty that ensures patients receive the most specialized care possible. Unlike general pathologists, dermatopathologists like Dr. Garner focus exclusively on skin diseases, leading to more accurate and insightful diagnoses.

About WellAve Dermatology

WellAve Dermatology is a leading provider of medical dermatology services, dedicated to delivering high-quality, patient-focused care. With offices across Maryland, WellAve is committed to ensuring that all patients receive timely and personalized treatment from experts in the field.

