WellAve Dermatology Welcomes Esteemed Mohs Surgeon, Dr. Allan Harrington, as Chief Medical Officer

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WellAve Dermatology is thrilled to announce that Dr. Allan Harrington, a renowned Mohs Surgeon with over 35 years of dermatology experience, has officially joined the WellAve Dermatology team as Chief Medical Officer, effective immediately.

Dr. Allan Harrington

Dr. Harrington brings a distinguished career in dermatology and a passion for providing top-tier patient care. Having practiced Mohs Surgery for several years at Anne Arundel Dermatology, he is recognized as a leader in his field, with unmatched expertise in skin cancer surgery and dermatologic care. Dr. Harrington is a graduate of Harvard University and Dartmouth Medical School and was the former director of cutaneous surgery at Walter Reed Army Medical Center and associate professor at Johns Hopkins.

"We are beyond excited to welcome Dr. Harrington to WellAve Dermatology," said Sheila Keppler, Chief Operating Officer of WellAve Dermatology. "His professionalism, surgical precision, and dedication to patient care will be an incredible asset to the residents of Maryland. Dr. Harrington's philosophy of making high-quality dermatology care accessible and affordable for all aligns perfectly with our mission. His expertise in Mohs Surgery will significantly benefit our patients across the state."

Dr. Harrington shares WellAve Dermatology's vision of providing exceptional dermatologic care to all, regardless of economic status or location. "Dermatology care should not be a luxury," Dr. Harrington stated. "Everyone deserves access to outstanding dermatologic services, and I'm proud to be part of a practice that shares this belief."

WellAve Dermatology is one of the fastest-growing dermatology practices in Maryland, with seven locations providing comprehensive dermatology care, including general dermatology, Mohs Surgery, and cosmetic services. With Dr. Harrington at the helm, WellAve Dermatology continues its commitment to delivering the highest level of care to patients across the state.

For more information about WellAve Dermatology or to schedule an appointment, please visit www.wellave.com or call 888-820-3376.

About WellAve Dermatology:

WellAve Dermatology is dedicated to providing accessible, high-quality dermatology care to patients across Maryland. With seven locations throughout the state, WellAve specializes in general dermatology, surgical services, and cosmetic procedures. WellAve Dermatology's team of skilled professionals is committed to making exceptional skin care available to all communities.

