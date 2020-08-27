WellAware Announces New Smart Air Purification Service

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WellAware, an industry leading remote monitoring and technology company announced a new smart air purification service in their product line. This new offering, PureAware™, improves air quality to create a safer space for customers and employees, especially as they return to work during COVID-19.

PureAware™ is the only remotely monitored air purification service which is safe for humans, destroys up to 99.98% or airborne viruses, and filters 99.97% of PM0.3 particulate matter. PureAware uses patented 4-layer filters developed by their manufacturing partner and is made in the USA. "This level of protection is unmatched in the industry, as HEPA filters do not actually kill viruses and bacteria, and other filtration systems leave behind harmful ozone. With a virus like Coronavirus, you want to make sure the pathogens are destroyed for maximum safety," said Director, Product Management, John McDonald.

In addition to capturing and destroying pathogens in the air, PureAware displays air filtration status results directly to web and mobile apps to track performance and air filter quality in real-time. "As people return to work, school, and our new normal lives, our top priority at WellAware is to help assure the safety and well-being of as many people as possible. With the PureAware active air purification service, we have been able to help mitigate the risk of airborne transmission of viruses and bacteria without costly HVAC upgrades," said Matt Harrison, Co-Founder & CEO of WellAware. "Not only does the business owner, school administrator, or doctor's office know they are keeping their people safe, but a customer, parent, or student can see it for themselves on their phone before ever stepping foot in the door. That reassurance is immeasurable."

For more information about PureAware™, please visit www.wellaware.us/pure-air.

About WellAware

WellAware empowers organizations to be efficient, safe and sustainable by streaming mission critical data to their employees, so they can remotely monitor and control physical assets. Our open technology is easy to deploy, affordable and secure. WellAware is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas with a world-class team of management and advisors. To learn more, visit www.wellaware.us.

