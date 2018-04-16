WellAware Expands Leadership Team with Addition of President & COO Blake Carlson

"The industry's continued focus on efficiency following the market downturn has caused our pace of growth to pick up significantly, with revenue doubling in each of the last two years and an expectation of it doubling again in 2018," said Matt Harrison, Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for WellAware. "In Blake we found an individual who is passionate about how IoT will dramatically reshape the industrial marketplace and who believes that WellAware is the type of company that can lead the charge. His operational expertise will help us continue to scale WellAware to meet increasing customer demand as well as focus on further developing our innovative and industry leading platform."

WellAware currently serves 3 of the top 5 E&P operators in the Permian Basin, the largest and most influential shale play in the US, as well as 2 of the top 3 Midstream companies in the US; 3 of the top 5 oilfield service companies in the US; and all of the top 5 chemical service providers in the US today.

"I'm excited to join the great team at WellAware during this time of growth and innovation and look forward to helping the company continue its rapid progress," added Carlson. "While IoT technology is dramatically changing the world, including the oil and gas industry, WellAware's technology stands ready to support its customers to reach their goals in efficiency and downtime reduction."

Carlson, who also serves on the Board of Directors for Power Distribution, Inc., a large PE-owned firm in Virginia, will be responsible for executing the day-to-day operations at WellAware and management of the P&L. Prior to joining WellAware Carlson served as the CEO of Commerce Corporation, an organization converging e-commerce and advertising technology. He also held numerous leadership positions within Emerson, driving corporate strategy, and launched two successful IPOs in the technology sector before moving to a more corporate role. Carlson holds a BS in Engineering from The Johns Hopkins University.

About WellAware

WellAware®, an Industrial Internet of Things company for the oilfield, enables upstream, midstream, and chemical service companies to reduce operating expenses, minimize downtime and ensure safety and regulatory compliance. Our full-stack solution provides reliable data collection, exception-based monitoring, and actionable analytics. Based in San Antonio, Texas, the company has built a world-class team of management, investors and advisors from the oil industry. To learn more about WellAware, please visit www.wellaware.us.

