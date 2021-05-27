WellAware Partners with AirBox Air Purifier to Offer Smart Fleet Management, a Wireless Multi-Unit Control Center

Users can set purifier schedules based on room occupancy, monitor time until filter replacement, and monitor air quality variables like room temperature and humidity. Alarms are set for filter changes or complications.

"WellAware is excited to partner with AirBox to extend our industrial monitoring capabilities and expertise into a new market," said John McDonald, WellAware Head of Product. "It was our goal to build an easy to use, Smart Management platform with AirBox that makes optimizing large, distributed air purification systems simple and more effective. In addition to the health and safety aspects, this technology significantly saves in energy costs and extends the life of the accessories like filters."

"With numerous customers purchasing fleets of air purifiers to keep their buildings healthy, we saw an immediate need for a Smart Management system like this," said AirBox VP of Sales and Safe Air Plan expert, Adam Smith. "Our clients are being urged from all angles to act on their Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) to keep building occupants safe. Air purifiers are an investment in the health of your employees, customers, school children and teachers—With this Smart Management capability, you are protecting your investment and providing assurance that your purifiers are performing to the best of their ability."

About WellAware

WellAware empowers organizations to be efficient, safe, and sustainable by streaming mission critical data to their employees and partners, so they can remotely monitor, control, and automate physical assets. The company delivers solutions as managed services under a comprehensive subscription plan to allow clients to access and visualize and interpret data from their physical assets to make better decisions. For additional information visit www.pureaware.us or https://www.airboxairpurifier.com/commercial/smart-fleet-management/

Contact:

[email protected]

