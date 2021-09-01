WellAware to Offer Production Monitoring and Control with AWS

WellAware is best known for offering a connected platform for critical assets, particularly those located in harsh and hazardous locations, with its certified devices. Additionally, the system empowers businesses to create and maintain ultra-reliable connections, resulting in high-resolution and high-quality data directly to the point of need. All of this is offered through a data-as-a-service model, meaning customers pay for the data and not the overhead and infrastructure of traditional data acquisition systems. The end result is better, more actionable data delivered in real-time directly to those needing it.

WellAware's platform utilizes AWS to host its data, providing security and easy integration services. Specifically, WellAware uses a variety of AWS services, including Amazon Elastic Computing (Amazon EC2), Amazon Relational Database Service (Amazon RDS), AWS CloudTrail, AWS IoT Core, and Amazon ElastiCache. Successful customer implementations have resulted in a consolidation and integration of the disparate systems typically found in the field into a single data source on AWS.

"WellAware was built to allow business leaders to access reliable field data efficiently and effectively, to drive better business outcomes," said WellAware Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, Matt Harrison. "Working with AWS gives us the peace of mind that our data and analytics are powered by advanced infrastructure to offer speed, scalability, security, and customer success."

For more information, please visit WellAware's product listings in the AWS Marketplace: https://aws.amazon.com/marketplace/pp/prodview-nmtjsjjshboj6, https://aws.amazon.com/marketplace/pp/prodview-cbiscubymcub4, or visit www.wellaware.us.

About WellAware

WellAware empowers organizations to be efficient, safe, and sustainable by streaming mission critical data to their employees and partners, so they can remotely monitor, control, and automate physical assets. The company delivers solutions as managed services under a comprehensive subscription plan to allow clients to access and visualize and interpret data from their physical assets to make better decisions. For additional information visit www.wellaware.us.

