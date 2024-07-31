WellBe Senior Medical Announces Two Additional Strategic Investors

Excellus BlueCross BlueShield and Intermountain Ventures Collaborate with Rapidly Growing In-Home Care Provider

ROCHESTER, N.Y., July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WellBe Senior Medical is pleased to announce that Excellus BlueCross BlueShield ("Excellus BCBS") and Intermountain Ventures have both made strategic investments in the company. This comes following a lead investment made by CVS Health Ventures that was announced in January of 2024.

"The significance of these investments from two impressive entities further validates WellBe's commitment to be a payor-agnostic, in-home, full-risk medical group," said Dr. Jeffrey Kang, CEO of WellBe Senior Medical.

Excellus BCBS' investment in WellBe follows a recent partnership announced in March 2024. WellBe will bring care directly to the homes of 30,000 of Excellus BCBS' most vulnerable Medicare Advantage members in upstate New York.

"Our collaborations with WellBe supports the health plan's goals around improving health outcomes and addressing the affordability of health care," said Jim Reed, president and CEO of Excellus BCBS.

WellBe was founded in 2019 and is the largest and fastest-growing, independent provider of in-home medical care in the country. The organization currently cares for more than 130,000 lives across eight states.

About WellBe Senior Medical

WellBe Senior Medical and its affiliated medical groups are the nation's largest and fastest-growing independent providers of home-based medical care. WellBe specializes in delivering comprehensive, home-based medical care to patients who are facing multiple complex health challenges. WellBe provides personalized care and works together with patients, their caregivers, and other network physicians to nurture all aspects of health.

