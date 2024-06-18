WellBe Senior Medical Earns HITRUST & NIST Certification, Highlighting Commitment to Data Security

CHICAGO, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WellBe Senior Medical and its affiliated medical groups announce they earned (r2) HITRUST Certification and NIST framework compliance on its comprehensive infrastructure and processes that protect healthcare data. This designation validates WellBe Senior Medical's unwavering commitment to meeting the healthcare industry's most stringent and comprehensive data security standards.

HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year (r2) Certification and NIST are the highest level of HITRUST Certification and demonstrate that WellBe's technology infrastructure and security operations have met demanding regulatory compliance and industry-defined requirements.

These achievements place WellBe Senior Medical in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned the HITRUST r2 Certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards, and frameworks and by incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST Certification Program helps organizations address security and data protection challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls across people, processes, and technology.

"Compliance and information risk management are paramount to our day-to-day operations," says Denise Hatzidakis, Chief Information and Security Officer, WellBe Senior Medical. "Protecting patient information and data is a top priority. This certification signifies that we take the most rigorous measures to ensure the security of all data."

"We are thrilled to show our patients and partners our acumen to address current and emerging industry threats while upholding compliance, data protection, and privacy requirements," says Dave Dulong, VP of IT Infrastructure and Cyber Security, WellBe Senior Medical. "A HITRUST Certification is recognized as the gold standard in our space, as the most comprehensive, transparent, consistent, and high-quality assessment available.

About WellBe Senior Medical

WellBe Senior Medical and its affiliated medical groups are the nation's largest and fastest-growing independent providers of home-based medical care. WellBe specializes in delivering comprehensive, home-based medical care to patients who are facing multiple complex health challenges. WellBe provides personalized care and works together with patients, their caregivers, and other network physicians to nurture all aspects of health.

