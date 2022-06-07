WellBe Senior Medical expands Executive Leadership Team with Chief Compliance Officer and Chief Product and Membership Experience Officer

WellBe Senior Medical expands Executive Leadership Team Tweet this

Pranav Kothari, MD, joins WellBe as Chief Product and Membership Experience Officer. Pranav will focus on enhancing care delivery to improve patient experience and maximize health outcomes. With a broad background across the provider, payer and purchaser space, he is at the forefront of healthcare thought-leadership. His vision will be critical to create a new category of healthcare delivery and position WellBe further as a leader in value-based care.

"I'm thrilled to expand my role at WellBe and strive to create a one-of-a-kind patient experience," shared Pranav Kothari, MD. "WellBe is focused on bringing care directly to the patients' home and delivering a concierge level of service to every patient."

Prior to entering his executive role, Pranav partnered with WellBe to develop a proprietary patient outreach approach, resulting in industry leading patient engagement. Previously, Pranav led healthcare strategy for the Rock Family of Companies, is the former founder and CEO of Renaissance Health, a pioneer of value-based primary care, and led patient-focused initiatives at Harvard University and The Advisory Board Company. He has a BS and MD from the University of Michigan.

"I am pleased to welcome Joshua and Pranav to WellBe." said Jeff Kang, MD, Founder and CEO of WellBe Senior Medical. "This addition to WellBe's Executive Leadership Team is an accelerator to transform the healthcare industry and propel WellBe forward."

About WellBe Senior Medical – WellBe Senior Medical provides home-based medical care (HBMC) to patients who are facing multiple complex health challenges. WellBe's healthcare experts are committed to providing personalized Complete Care™ wherever our patients call home. Our care team works together with patients, their caregivers, and physicians to nurture all aspects of health. For more information, or to see if you or a loved one is eligible to receive care from WellBe Senior Medical please visit wellbe.com or call 1-855-477-4151.

Contact: Brian Reuhl

Director of Marketing and Communications

(312) 776-2425

[email protected]

SOURCE WellBe Senior Medical