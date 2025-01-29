WellBe Senior Medical Partners with Security Health Plan to Bring Home-Based Medical Care to Central Wisconsin

CHICAGO, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WellBe Senior Medical, the nation's largest and fastest-growing independent provider of home-based medical care, announced a strategic partnership with Security Health Plan that will bring comprehensive home-based medical care to Central Wisconsin. This launch expands WellBe's footprint to nine states across the country.

This collaboration leverages WellBe's extensive experience in delivering specialized in-home medical care to support Security Health Plan's commitment to comprehensive health coverage.

"WellBe's partnership with Security Health Plan underscores a shared commitment to transform senior health care in Wisconsin," said Regina King, Regional Market President at WellBe Senior Medical. "Our goal is to help individuals living with complex health conditions thrive in their homes and get the care they deserve."

Security Health Plan Director of Population Health Heather Kurtz said the relationship with WellBe is especially important due to the Plan's extensive rural service area.

"Many of our members with complex health conditions struggle to get to doctor appointments and can feel isolated," said Kurtz. "With WellBe they'll have personalized access to expert medical and mental health providers right at home and at any time of the day or night. We're certain improved access to health professionals will help our members with complex needs achieve their best possible health."

About WellBe Senior Medical WellBe Senior Medical and its affiliated medical groups are the nation's largest and fastest-growing independent providers of home-based medical care. WellBe specializes in delivering comprehensive, home-based medical care to patients who are facing multiple complex health challenges. WellBe provides personalized care and works together with patients, their caregivers, and other network physicians to nurture all aspects of health.

About Security Health Plan Security Health Plan of Wisconsin, Inc., part of Marshfield Clinic Health System, is helping its 225,000 members in Wisconsin and beyond reach their best health. Security is a not-for-profit health plan serving Wisconsin since 1971 and is the fourth largest regional health plan in Wisconsin based on revenue and fifth largest in enrollment. Accredited by the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA), Security Health Plan offers health insurance coverage for employees of large and small businesses, individuals and families. In addition, Security Administrative Services, LLC, a service of Security Health Plan, is a full service medical third-party administrator licensed in Minnesota, Michigan, Wisconsin and Indiana.

SOURCE WellBe Senior Medical