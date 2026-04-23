WellBe Senior Medical Strengthens Leadership Team with Four New Members

CHICAGO, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WellBe Senior Medical has announced the strategic expansion of its leadership team with the appointment of four new members. These key additions arrive as WellBe continues to scale its personalized, in-home medical care across the country.

"WellBe is entering a pivotal chapter of growth, and I look forward to having these four leaders join our team. Their experience and passion in value-based care are exactly what we need to scale our impact and continue raising the bar for geriatric care nationwide. I'm confident that their leadership will be instrumental in helping us deliver the personalized, at-home care our patients deserve," said WellBe CEO, Dr. Jeff Kang.

Shafina Shehnaz, Chief Financial Officer

Shafina Shehnaz comes to WellBe with an incredible depth of experience across healthcare finance and operations. She is a seasoned executive with a strong track record of leading cross-functional teams and driving strategic growth initiatives within some of the most respected organizations in healthcare and finance. Of significance, she has led due diligence efforts for several in-home medical groups, one of those efforts eventually leading to Optum's acquisition of Landmark. Most recently, she oversaw the fiscal health of Optum Health's care delivery arm as CFO, following a successful tenure as COO for their Midwest region. She was instrumental in revitalizing regional operations through a focus on practice efficiency, revenue cycle enhancement, and disciplined cost management. Shafina also led diligence planning, including home-based medical groups, and brings a strong capability to position WellBe for future growth opportunities. Earlier in her career, she helped UnitedHealth Group expand its ability to care for patients by advising over 35 healthcare-focused companies. Shafina is deeply passionate about healthcare and energized by the opportunity to improve care delivery through strong financial stewardship and operational excellence.

Sabita Lahiri, Chief Transformation Officer

WellBe's new Chief Transformation Officer, Sabita Lahiri, joins WellBe with nearly a decade of leadership in clinical strategy. After serving as Senior Director of Finance at Landmark Health, she transitioned into leadership roles focused on Clinical Strategy and Innovation, eventually overseeing those functions as Senior Vice President. During her seven years there, she was a primary architect of the clinical models that scaled Landmark into an industry leader, consistently finding new ways to improve patient outcomes in value-based models of care. Her most recent experience as a Senior Advisor at Rubicon Founders further refined her expertise in healthcare transformation, making her a vital asset as WellBe scales internal processes and clinical reach.

Dr. Katrina Booth, Chief Medical Officer

Dr. Katrina Booth is stepping into the role of Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Booth is a board-certified geriatrician and clinical executive with experience in value-based care and large-scale interdisciplinary care models. Most recently, she served as Chief Quality Officer for Optum at Home where she oversaw a diverse range of services from behavioral health to in-home urgent care. A former faculty member at UAB, Dr. Booth has also held pivotal leadership roles at Landmark Health, where she guided the organization through major integrations as Chief Clinical Officer. Known for her blend of operational rigor and collaborative spirit, she is a fierce advocate for interdisciplinary, value-based models that meet patients exactly where they are: at home.

Dr. Booth explains her excitement for this role, "I love being a geriatrician because I get to connect with people as individuals and hear their unique stories. What makes WellBe so impactful is that we're taking care of patients on a personal level. We're taking care of them as people first and a patient second. It can be hard to find that type of care – the type that makes you feel like you're more than just a number. WellBe's care team and care model truly changes lives."

Cammile Bird, Senior Vice President of Engagement

WellBe's new Senior Vice President of Engagement, Cammile Bird, brings a sophisticated track record of building and scaling high-impact patient engagement functions within the value-based care space. Most recently at Daymark Health, she created an entire patient engagement department, establishing the strategic workflows, KPIs, and specialized teams necessary to launch their oncology care services in early 2025. Her expertise in high-touch healthcare environments is further proven by her tenure at Nest Health, where she drove market expansion and optimized engagement for Medicaid families. Prior to these recent leadership roles, she spent several years at Landmark Health where she collaborated with physician-led teams to deliver coordinated, world-class healthcare. Throughout her career, Bird has consistently demonstrated an ability to bridge the gap between clinical excellence and community accessibility.

About WellBe Senior Medical

WellBe Senior Medical and its affiliated medical groups are the nation's largest and fastest-growing independent providers of home-based medical care. WellBe specializes in delivering comprehensive, home-based medical care to patients who are facing multiple complex health challenges. Providing personalized care, WellBe works together with patients, their caregivers, and other network physicians to nurture all aspects of health. WellBe currently operates in eight states, serving over 120,000 patients.

SOURCE WellBe Senior Medical