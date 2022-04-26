WellBiz Brands Inc. Appoints Jason Losco as Chief Development Officer

Losco will help lead the portfolio through massive domestic and international growth

DENVER, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WellBiz Brands Inc., the pre-eminent beauty and wellness franchise platform with nearly 900 franchised locations globally, recently selected Jason Losco as the company's Chief Development Officer. Losco, who is charged with accelerating the next phase of the company's growth, comes to WellBiz Brands with a successful career in franchising. He will be responsible for growing the portfolio domestically and internationally.

The WellBiz Brands portfolio features category leaders including Drybar® , Amazing Lash Studio®, Radiant Waxing™ , Elements Massage® and Fitness Together®.

Prior to joining WellBiz Brands, Losco held roles in finance, franchise sales and franchise ownership. Most recently, Losco served as Executive Vice President of Franchise Development for Xponential Fitness®. In this role, he was responsible for secondary market sales, private equity transactions and store closure risk mitigation. With a background as a franchise owner and in franchise sales, Losco brings a unique perspective to the Chief Development Officer role.

"As a former franchise owner, I have passion and respect for what it takes to operate a successful business. I'm absolutely thrilled to be working with the WellBiz Brands team and this portfolio of category leaders," Losco said. "I also believe strongly in the mission of these brands. There's nothing more powerful than helping clients feel empowered and confident. There is an abundance of white space in both beauty and wellness, and WellBiz Brands is perfectly positioned for explosive unit growth."

2021 was a record-breaking year for WellBiz Brands, hitting nearly $500 million in systemwide sales, close to 900 locations and more than 100 franchise agreements signed across all five brands. The company also acquired the franchising rights to Drybar and Radiant Waxing. Within months of acquiring the franchise rights for Drybar, WellBiz Brands signed a franchise agreement with Harrods and opened the brand's first international Drybar location in its flagship store in Knightsbridge, London, England. Drybar services are now available in Knightsbridge and in H beauty locations in Bristol, Edinburgh, Milton Keynes and Lakeside, with more openings to come.

2022 is starting off with great momentum, with 35 franchise groups already signing deals to build nearly 100 new units. As the portfolio heads into another year of strategic expansion, Jeremy Morgan, WellBiz Brands' CEO, shared this about Losco's appointment:

"Jason is an exceptional leader with an impressive track record. Since he's joined WellBiz Brands, we've already seen incredible momentum and interest in multi-unit, multi-brand ownership," Morgan said. "His passion for helping franchisees succeed and his experience as a wellness franchise owner make him a great fit to help drive the growth of our portfolio of concepts in 2022 and beyond."

With a portfolio of beauty and wellness brands, WellBiz Brands offers opportunities to experienced and prospective entrepreneurs that fit their passions and goals. For more information, please visit: WellBizbrands.com.

About WellBiz Brands, Inc.:

WellBiz Brands Inc. is the pre-eminent beauty and wellness franchise platform catering to the needs of the affluent female consumer. The WellBiz Brands' portfolio features category leaders including Drybar®, Amazing Lash Studio® , Radiant Waxing, Elements Massage® and Fitness Together®. With an expertise in digital marketing, the company developed a cross-brand digital marketing program that drives effective member acquisition strategies, creating a world-class membership ecosystem. WellBiz One, a proprietary technology platform, enhances studio operations for franchise owners driving member engagement and retention. With in-house expertise in supply chain management, e-commerce and product innovation, WellBiz Brands provides its franchisees with a leading edge in their industries. Backed by a management team with nearly a century of combined leadership experience, WellBiz Brands is the future of customer-centric, membership-based brands. The company has received national recognition on lists such as the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies, Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 and Franchise Times Fast & Serious, among others. For more information, visit WellBizbrands.com.

