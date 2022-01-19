WellBiz Brands, Inc. Celebrates Record Franchise Growth in 2021

DENVER, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WellBiz Brands, Inc. , the preeminent beauty and wellness platform, shared 2021 results from the record-breaking year the company experienced. With nearly $500M in systemwide sales, close to 900 locations and 250,000 members, 2021 marked a year of tremendous growth for the company. The WellBiz Brands portfolio features category leaders including Drybar®, Amazing Lash Studio®, Radiant Waxing™, Elements Massage®, and Fitness Together®.

In 2021, the brands managed by WellBiz Brands signed over 100 new franchise agreements expanding its category leading concepts in major markets as well as expanding to new communities around the country. Trends continue to point to the resiliency of personal services which was evident in the double-digit sales growth compared to 2019, one of the primary barometers for the overall health of its business.

"WellBiz Brands' growth is driven by category leading brands that deliver best-in-class, personalized services, leaving guests feeling empowered and confident. As the expert in brands that affluent female consumers love, we are dedicated to creating customer-centric experiences that create brand loyalty," said Jeremy Morgan, WellBiz Brands' CEO. "The demand for self-care, whether it be a blow-out before a big event or a massage as part of your wellness routine, is truly limitless. WellBiz Brands is the perfect fit for experienced franchisees looking to expand into new concepts or the entrepreneur looking to start their own business for the first time."

In 2021, the company added Drybar and Radiant Waxing to its portfolio, solidifying its place as the leading curator of beauty and wellness brands. Within months of acquiring the franchise rights for Drybar, the leading blow dry bar salon, WellBiz Brands signed a franchise agreement with Harrods, which opened the brand's first international Drybar location in its flagship store in Knightsbridge, London, England. This year these iconic brands will work together to open up Drybar shops in Edinburgh, Scotland and multiple H beauty stores. Radiant Waxing, a newly rebranded company, is the portfolio's first waxing concept. With its modern and chic studios and a selection of specially formulated pre and post-wax skin care products, this emerging band is positioned for incredible growth.

Backed by a management team with nearly a century of combined leadership experience, WellBiz Brands is the future of membership-based brands. With an expertise in digital marketing, the company developed a cross-brand digital marketing program that drives effective member acquisition strategies, creating a world-class membership ecosystem. The company also provides service provider retention and attraction tools, giving franchisees the leading edge in their industries. WellBiz Brands' has received national recognition on lists such as the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies, Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 and Franchise Times Fast & Serious, and was recently honored with the 2021 [email protected] Silver award by Franchise Business Review.

With a diversified portfolio of beauty and wellness brands, WellBiz Brands offers experienced and prospective entrepreneurs' opportunities to find a business that fits both their passions and their goals. For more information please visit: WellBizbrands.com.

About WellBiz Brands, Inc.

WellBiz Brands, Inc. is the preeminent beauty and wellness franchise platform catering to the needs of the affluent female consumer. The WellBiz Brands' portfolio features category leaders including Drybar® , Amazing Lash Studio® , Radiant Waxing™, Elements Massage ®, and Fitness Together®. With an expertise in digital marketing, the company developed a cross-brand digital marketing program that drives effective member acquisition strategies, creating a world-class membership ecosystem. WellBiz One, a proprietary technology platform, enhances studio operations for franchise owners driving member engagement and retention. With in-house expertise in supply chain management, e-commerce and product innovation, WellBiz provides its franchisees with a leading edge in their industries. Backed by a management team with nearly a century of combined leadership experience, WellBiz Brands is the future of customer-centric, membership-based brands. The company has received national recognition on lists such as the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies, Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 and Franchise Times Fast & Serious, among others. For more information visit: WellBizbrands.com.

Media Contact

Jody Ryan

[email protected]

Senior Director of Communications

602.614.0744

SOURCE WellBiz Brands