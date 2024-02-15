WellBiz Brands Inc. Names Franchise Industry Veteran Amanda Clark as CEO

News provided by

WellBiz Brands, Inc.

15 Feb, 2024, 19:00 ET

Experienced Executive to Drive Next Phase of Growth for Leading Franchise Platform of Best-in-Class Beauty and Wellness Brands

DENVER, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WellBiz Brands Inc. ("WellBiz Brands"), the pre-eminent beauty and wellness franchise platform, today announced that Amanda Clark, a seasoned franchise industry executive, has been appointed Chief Executive Officer, effective March 12, 2024.

Ms. Clark succeeds Jeremy Morgan, who will transition from the business after seven years leading the company. Under Mr. Morgan's leadership, WellBiz Brands successfully acquired three category-leading brands and system-wide sales grew from $200 million to nearly $700 million.

Continue Reading
Franchise Industry Veteran Amanda Clark named CEO of WellBiz Brands Inc.
Franchise Industry Veteran Amanda Clark named CEO of WellBiz Brands Inc.

"After conducting a comprehensive search, it became clear that Amanda is the right leader to drive the next phase of growth for the WellBiz Brands platform and our world-class, experience-based consumer brands," said Mr. Morgan. "Amanda has deep expertise in franchising, a unique cross-functional operational background, and a proven record of delivering profitable growth and building lasting brands. I am confident WellBiz Brands is well positioned to enter a new chapter of success under her leadership."

Ms. Clark joins WellBiz Brands from Papa John's International, Inc., where she was Chief Operating Officer for International and, earlier, Chief Development Officer. As International COO, Ms. Clark helped lead the delivery of more than 700 net new units and the completion of the two largest development deals in company history. Prior to Papa Johns, Ms. Clark served as Executive Vice President of Restaurant Experience at Taco Bell, overseeing the customer experience of Taco Bell's 7,000-plus restaurants, including design, consumer-facing technology, merchandising, customer marketing, new concepts, and company development. Earlier in her career, Ms. Clark worked for nearly 12 years at Procter & Gamble, where she held a variety of brand management and marketing roles, driving growth for some of the world's largest beauty and wellness brands.

"I couldn't be more excited to work with such a talented team and industry-leading franchisee base," said Ms. Clark. "I am passionate about the beauty and wellness industry and inspired by this portfolio of female-focused brands that build confidence and foster well-being. We have an exciting journey ahead as we build on our momentum and strengthen the impact we can have for our customers, franchisees, and brands."

In 2023, WellBiz Brands delivered a record year in systemwide sales across 900 studios, serving over seven million customers. The WellBiz Brands portfolio features category leaders including Drybar®, Amazing Lash Studio®, Radiant Waxing®, Elements Massage®, and Fitness Together®.

About WellBiz Brands Inc.

WellBiz Brands Inc. is the pre-eminent beauty and wellness franchise platform catering to the needs of the affluent female consumer. The WellBiz Brands' portfolio features category leaders including Drybar®, Amazing Lash Studio®Radiant Waxing®, Elements Massage® and Fitness Together®. The company's cross-brand digital marketing program drives effective member acquisition strategies, creating a world-class membership ecosystem. WellBizONE system, a proprietary technology platform, enhances studio operations for franchisees, fueling member engagement and retention. With expertise in supply chain management, e-commerce and product innovation, WellBiz Brands provides franchisees with a leading edge. The company has received national recognition on lists such as the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies, Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 and Franchise Times Fast & Serious, among others. For more information, visit WellBizBrands.com.

Media Contact:
Stephen Reiff
[email protected]

SOURCE WellBiz Brands, Inc.

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.