WellBiz Brands Inc. Welcomes Prabs Moodley as Chief Development Officer

Esteemed Development Executive Joins Leading Franchise Platform of Best-in-Class Beauty and Wellness Brands to Drive Domestic and International Growth

DENVER, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WellBiz Brands, the world's leader in beauty and wellness franchising, announced the latest addition to its leadership team with Prabs Moodley, who is joining the company as its new Chief Development Officer. With over two decades of franchise development experience at numerous renowned brands, Moodley will focus on implementing innovative development strategies to continue driving the growth of WellBiz Brands portfolio brands across the world.

Originally from South Africa, with a background in real estate, Moodley moved to the U.S. and uncovered a passion for development and growth strategy. Her career includes impactful roles at major brands such as McDonalds®, Buffalo Wild Wings®, Jimmy John's®, Dunkin'® and The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf®. She sees the WellBiz Brands portfolio of brands as a preeminent force in the industry, with a prime opportunity to drive the culture of beauty and wellness across the world by leveraging its iconic brands.

"There are so many elements that drew me to WellBiz Brands, but it was first and foremost the expertise behind the brands," said Moodley. "This company has purposefully curated an incredible portfolio, positioned exactly at a time when self care and wellness is top-of-mind and growing exponentially. Each brand is a category leader on its own, yet is complementary to each other in a very holistic way. Having worked in development and growth strategy for most of my career, I'm looking forward to joining the beauty and wellness movement and developing new strategies to further grow each brand under the WellBiz umbrella."

As Chief Development Officer, Prabs will play a vital role in leading the design and execution of strategies that promote growth goals across the U.S. for WellBiz's iconic portfolio of brands, including Amazing Lash Studio®, Drybar®, Elements Massage®, Fitness Together®, and Radiant Waxing®. She will oversee initiatives that drive expansion, identifying new market opportunities and fostering relationships that align with the company's vision. Additionally, Prabs will help ensure the areas of development are effectively managed, including site selection, franchise sales and the overall support of franchisees to help maintain consistent and sustainable growth.

"We proudly welcome Prabs to the WellBiz Brands family as our Chief Development Officer," said Amanda Clark, CEO of WellBiz Brands. "Prabs' extensive experience and innovative approach are exactly what we need as we continue to expand our footprints in new and existing markets. Since joining WellBiz Brands, I've had a goal to create a dynamic and diverse leadership team. Adding powerhouse women with incredible expertise like Prabs fits that mold perfectly, and I can't wait to see all that she accomplishes for our portfolio brands in this role."

About WellBiz Brands:

WellBiz Brands is the pre-eminent beauty and wellness franchise platform catering to the needs of the affluent female consumer. The WellBiz Brands' portfolio features category leaders including Drybar, Amazing Lash Studio , Radiant Waxing, Elements Massage and Fitness Together. The company's cross-brand digital marketing program drives effective member acquisition strategies, creating a world-class membership ecosystem. WellBizONE™ system, a proprietary technology platform, enhances studio operations for franchisees, fueling member engagement and retention. With expertise in supply chain management, e-commerce and product innovation, WellBiz Brands provides franchisees with a leading edge. The company has received national recognition on lists such as the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies, Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 and Franchise Times Fast & Serious, among others. For more information, visit WellBizBrands.com.

