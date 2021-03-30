Wellbots Ranks No. 45 on Inc. Magazine's List of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the New York City Metro Region

NEW YORK, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine revealed that Wellbots is No. 45 on its second annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: New York City Metro list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing New York City area-based private companies. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the NYC area economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.

"It is a privilege and an honor to be among New York's fastest-growing companies. Congratulations to all our fellow honorees! Making it to No. 45 is a wonderful achievement which rewards our amazingly talented team. We are all so passionate about what we are doing and very excited to contribute to that success every single day. Hopefully, we are just getting started…" said Phil Berdugo, CEO of Wellbots.

The companies on this list show stunning rates of growth across all industries in the New York City area. Between 2017 and 2019, these private companies had an average growth rate of 214 percent and, in 2019 alone, they employed more than 48,000 people and added nearly $9 billion to the NYC Metro area economy. The Wellbots company profile can be found at https://www.inc.com/profile/wellbots.

"This list proves the power of companies in the New York City area no matter the industry," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "The impressive revenues and growth rates prove the insight and diligence of CEOs and that these businesses are here to stay."

About Wellbots

Wellbots is the leading online retailer of Smart Products including home robots, drones, electric scooters, smartwatches, and more. The company sells thousands of products manufactured by its partner-brands including iRobot, Garmin, Sonos, Google Nest, Segway, and 100 more brands. Wellbots boasts strategic partnerships with The Verge and Engadget, is a Google Trusted Store, and annually releases the Wellbots Ranking of the Top 25 Smart Products. Since its launch, Wellbots has grown into one of the IoT industry's leading authorities. https://www.wellbots.com

About the Inc. 5000 list

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. enables entrepreneurs to build great companies. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States.

