Wellbots.com Releases Annual Top 25 Smart Products Ranking for 2020

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wellbots.com, the leading retailer of Internet-of-Things (IoT) devices in North America, has released its 2020 annual ranking of the Top 25 Smart Products. Wellbots.com continues to be the authority for discovering and recognizing the best products in the smart products industry. This year's ranking features smart tech devices such as robot vacuums, drones, smart speakers, electric bikes, smartwatches and air purifiers.

The Wellbots.com annual ranking compiles feedback from over 400 manufacturers of smart products around the world, along with surveys from over 2,000 users of smart devices. Industry insiders and smart product users vote on a range of criteria that includes product quality and design, brand awareness, innovation, financial strength, marketing, research & development.

"For five years, Wellbots.com has been honoring the most innovative tech products in the market," said Phil Berdugo, CEO of Wellbots.com. "As we're living through a unique year, smart products have been particularly sought-after. They help people make their lives more enjoyable and healthier on a daily basis – especially as we spend more time at home. This fifth edition of the annual Wellbots Ranking is the best yet, in terms of product quality, depth of product types and their applications."

The 2020 Wellbots.com ranking includes Cleaning Robots, Electric Scooters, Drones, Smart Home Products, Smart Toys, Air Purifiers, Pet Devices and Wireless Speakers. The Top 5 products selected are the iRobot Roomba s9+, Ecoflow Delta 1300, Sonos Five, Garmin Tactix Delta Solar and Fitbit Charge 4. The complete 2020 Wellbots Ranking is available at https://www.wellbots.com/pages/2020-wellbots-ranking

About Wellbots.com

Wellbots is the leading online retailer of Smart Products including home robots, drones, electric scooters, smartwatches, and more. The company sells thousands of products manufactured by its partner-brands including iRobot, Garmin, Sonos, Google Nest, Segway, and 100 more brands. Wellbots boasts strategic partnerships with The Verge and Engadget, is a Google Trusted Store, and annually releases the Wellbots Ranking of the Top 25 Smart Products. Since its launch, Wellbots has grown into one of the IoT industry's leading authorities.

