Wellbridge Addiction Treatment and Research Announces New Additions to its Center for Addiction Science

NEW YORK, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wellbridge Addiction Treatment and Research is setting a new standard of addiction treatment and furthers its commitment to the advancement of addiction recovery and treatment with the announcement of two new additions to its Center for Addiction Science: Research Scientist Jessica L. Bourdon, Ph.D and Postdoctoral Associate Monica Tomlinson, Ph.D.

Wellbridge encompasses groundbreaking clinical care, an integrated research center, and community education. Its Center for Addiction Science conducts state-of-the-art research to advance the treatment of substance use disorders (SUDs) by bringing evidence-based study and unprecedented interaction between researchers, clinicians, patients, and their families in its 6,000 square foot research space, located on the Wellbridge campus. Clinicians and researchers work together to facilitate rapid introduction of the latest discoveries, accelerate and maximize treatment success, and lay the groundwork for patients' sustained recovery.

"We look forward to the unique attributes Dr. Bourdon and Dr. Tomlinson will bring to our team, furthering our research and collaboration with clinical care, which is essential for addiction treatment at Wellbridge," says Harshal Kirane, MD, Medical Director of Wellbridge. Dr. Bourdon and Dr. Tomlinson join Senior Research Scientist Nehal Vadhan, Ph.D, who is responsible for the development of a comprehensive rehabilitation assessment, external collaboration, and supervising trainees.

In her new role as Research Scientist, Dr. Bourdon supports the Center's mission to connect science and practice with a three-pronged approach: studying, communicating about, and enacting change around disorders of addiction. Specifically, Dr. Bourdon facilitates various implementation, evaluation, and other scientific projects, coordinates Wellbridge's Learning Laboratory, and maintains meaningful collaborations outside of Wellbridge with experts in the field.

Dr. Bourdon holds a Ph.D from Virginia Commonwealth University in Clinical and Translational Sciences with a concentration in Psychiatric, Behavioral, and Statistical Genetics. She completed a postdoctoral fellowship at Washington University in St. Louis, studying Translational Science in Addiction Research.

As a Postdoctoral Associate, Dr. Tomlinson's role draws from her clinical and research training to assess patient needs in the context of rehabilitation and recovery. Dr. Tomlinson actively contributes to the Center's Learning Laboratory and collaborates with clinicians to consistently evaluate and improve addiction treatment and patient care at Wellbridge.

Dr. Tomlinson holds a Ph.D and M.Sc. in Clinical Psychology from the University of Western Ontario and a BA in Psychology from McGill University. She completed her internship in Clinical-Forensic Science at the British Columbia Mental Health and Substance Use Services.

"Dr. Bourdon's work will improve science communication and translational pathways between science, practice, and the wider community, and will investigate the incorporation of psychiatric genetic information into the care of disorders of addiction," adds Jon Morgenstern, Ph.D, President of Wellbridge Center for Addiction Science. "Additionally, because of her commitment to continuously incorporating research into her clinical practice to strengthen and enrich her research goals, Dr. Tomlinson will help ensure the provision of evidence-based treatment and provide comprehensive assessment in the field of clinical psychology."

To date, the Center for Addiction Science has selected and adapted a number of evidence-based treatment protocols. These include motivational interviewing and cognitive behavioral treatment, an evidence-based Family Program that is the first of its kind in the country, a novel and comprehensive Creative Arts Therapy and Wellness program, and the treatment of co-occurring depression and substance use disorders. Other current projects include tracking patient progress during and post-treatment, and assessing the best way to communicate research findings to clinicians and patients.

An epicenter for the study and treatment of addiction, and in partnership with Northwell Health , New York's largest healthcare system, Wellbridge focuses on advancing the scientific and medical understanding of addiction, as well as incorporating research and treatment into one setting for quality care and improved outcomes.

For more information, visit: wellbridge.org/center-for-addiction-science .

About Wellbridge

Wellbridge Addiction Treatment and Research Center is committed to helping every person affected by addiction achieve long-lasting recovery, as well as provide their families with the skills and support they may need. By integrating research, clinical care, and community education in a new, safe and supportive environment, Wellbridge is accelerating the integration of new discoveries into advanced addiction care, all of which will be openly shared with addiction professionals worldwide. As an epicenter for the study and treatment of addiction, Wellbridge is focused on advancing the scientific and medical understanding of addiction, and incorporating research and treatment into one setting for quality care and improved outcomes. Wellbridge is a joint venture between Northwell Health, the Engel Burman Group and Co-founder and CEO, Andrew Drazan. For more information, visit wellbridge.org .

